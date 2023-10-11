Auction on October 14, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Annie Bloomquist’s Auction

Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 9:30 am

Location: 620 Missouri Valley Rd – Shoshoni, WY

Directions: go north out of Riverton on Hwy 789 for 14 miles to Missouri Valley Rd;

turn left & go 6 miles to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: Annie is downsizing & will offer a selection of good tools, equipment, household & lots of miscellaneous. Don’t let the size of the sale bill fool you, this will be an auction to offer something for everyone & the merchandise is clean and in great working condition. See you there!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com