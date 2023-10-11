More

    Auction on October 14, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

    Sponsored Ad
    Sponsored Ad

    Westlake Auctioneers presents: Annie Bloomquist’s Auction
    SaturdayOctober 14, 2023, at 9:30 am

    Location: 620 Missouri Valley Rd – Shoshoni, WY

    Directions: go north out of Riverton on Hwy 789 for 14 miles to Missouri Valley Rd;
    turn left & go 6 miles to sale site; watch for signs

    Auctioneers Note: Annie is downsizing & will offer a selection of good tools, equipment, household & lots of miscellaneous. Don’t let the size of the sale bill fool you, this will be an auction to offer something for everyone & the merchandise is clean and in great working condition. See you there!

    All pictures available online at:

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com or
    facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

    For the complete list of items, click here.

    Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

    Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

    Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

    www.westlakeauctioneers.com

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.