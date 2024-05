(Wyoming)– Learning the 23 counties of Wyoming is typically part of the state’s elementary curriculum. Most of us could stand a re-fresher once in a while, however.

A new children’s song produced by YouTuber, United ball features every county and a quick bit of information about each one. After 2 weeks online, the video has nearly 3,000 views.

This song may help as an education tool, or frankly it may just drive you nuts. Perhaps a little bit of both…

