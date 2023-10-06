Activate10: Car, Truck and Bike Show fundraiser happening October 14

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Randy Mock Jr., who has become locally known as the Wyoming Boy Saving Lives One Helmet at a Time, is hosting a Car, Truck and Bike Show, and a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for local teen Garrett Johnson.

Garrett was life-flighted from Lander to Colorado after he sustained a TBI (traumatic brain injury), according to the Facebook event page. The family needs help with medical bills and future travel for out-of-state appointments. He has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Garrett is a student at Pathfinder and Lander Valley High School.

The event will be held at the VFW in Lander on Saturday, October 14, starting at 2 p.m. Entry fees are donation-based.

“If you think you have the best chili around, get it cooked up and bring it down,” the post says. “We would love to see your vehicles. Bring whatever you’re proud of and show it off.”

