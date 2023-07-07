Public hearing for Wind River Hotel & Casino liquor license set for June 11 Commission meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only, dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 893 5241 1882 Passcode: 673944

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.: A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: COUNTY CORONER ERIN IVIE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – NORTHERN ARAPAHO ENTERPRISES 2 D/B/A WIND RIVER HOTEL CASINO APPLICATION FOR A RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

9:45 A.M.:

10:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION WITH CIVIL DEPUTY ATTORNEY NATHAN MAXON – POTENTIAL LITIGATION

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. FREMONT COUNTY POLICY MANUAL DEATH BENEFIT RENEWAL

V. ADJOURNMENT: