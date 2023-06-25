Public hearing for proposed Fremont County budget planned for June 26

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Monday, June 26 at 5:30 pm in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse to hold a public hearing regarding their proposed FY 2023-24 budget.

The meeting can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 834 8783 7069 Passcode: 125604

5:30 P.M.: PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED BUDGET FOR FY 2023-2024

A) E-911

B) FREMONT COUNTY

