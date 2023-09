Project update, MOVE applicant interviews, and more to come before the Commissioners Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, September 19, for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 890 0759 5241 Passcode: 317188

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT, JR OAKLEY – PROJECT UPDATE

9:20 A.M.: VISIONARY BROADBAND, JOHN MARBLE & TYKE HART – PROPOSED POWER ROUTE

9:30 A.M.: WYOMING SHOOTING COMPLEX REPRESENTATIVES – BUDGET PROPOSAL

9:45 A.M.: LIBRARY BOARD – ANNUAL REPORT & SPECIAL BOARD MEETING REPORT

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: LANDER AND RIVERTON SENIOR CENTERS SPECIAL DISTRICT PROPOSITION

10:45 A.M.: BOARD OF EQUALIZATION – JOHN SCHUMACHER DRAFT DECISION ORDER

11:00 A.M.: MOVE APPLICANT INTERVIEWS

12:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION – POTENTIAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION

1:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: