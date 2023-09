Presentation, discussion, updates and more to come before the Commissioners on September 5

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 5, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 816 6746 0791 Passcode: 977274

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

I. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – PERSONNEL

9:20 A.M.: BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR MIKE MEEKER – PERSONNEL

9:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE MANAGER AND PREVENTION COORDINATOR TAUNA GROOMSMITH – PROGRAM UPDATES

10:00 A.M.: MUSEUM BOARD VACANCY INTERVIEW – STACY STANBURY

10:15 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – PRELIMINARY BUDGET HEARING

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: RIVERTON TRAILS COMMITTEE MEMBERS JULIE BULLER & CATHY ROSENTHAL – PRESENTATION

11:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – RIVERVIEW CUTOFF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION

11:20 A.M.: EMS EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE PROCESS DISCUSSION

11:30 A.M.: WORK SESSION – LATCF PROJECTS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

II. OLD BUSINESS:

A. DRAFT COUNTY BOARD APPOINTMENT AND INTERVIEW POLICY

III. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

IV. ADJOURNMENT: