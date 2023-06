MOVE applicant interviews, board interviews, budget work session and more to come before the Commissioners on June 20

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 837 7521 9920 Passcode: 331759.

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – CIRCUIT COURT REMODEL FINAL FIGURES

9:30 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) AMIGO RANCH SUBDIVISION LOT 1

B) FREMONT COUNTY FUEL BID

C) FUEL SYSTEM UPGRADE CONTRACT WITH PERFECT POWER ELECTRIC

D) CONTRACT WITH PATRIOT PETROLEUM SOLUTIONS FOR NEW FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

10:00 A.M. ISS SUPERVISOR KEVIN SHULTZ – FIBER OPTIC INSTALLATION UPDATE

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – UNANTICIPATED REVENUES WITHIN FREMONT COUNTY’S FY 2022-2023 BUDGET

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: MOVE APPLICANT INTERVIEWS

A) THE LANDER LLC – THE LANDER GARAGE

B) WIND RIVER BASIN CAMPGROUND – NON-PERMANENT STRUCTURE BUSINESS

C) LANDER MEDICAL CLINIC PC – AESTHETICS HEALTH EXPANSION

BOARD INTERVIEWS

11:15 A.M.: ERIKA YARBER (WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL)

11:30 A.M. STEVE PALMER (PLANNING COMMISSION)

11:40 A.M.: HAROLD ALBRIGHT (PLANNING COMMISSION)

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BOARD INTERVIEWS

1:30 P.M.: SHERRY SHELLY (LIBRARY BOARD)

1:40 P.M.: JOAN JONES (LIBRARY BOARD)

1:50 P.M.: TINA CLIFFORD (LIBRARY BOARD)

2:00 P.M.: CADY SHOUTIS (LIBRARY BOARD)

2:30 P.M.: BUDGET WORK SESSION

III. OLD BUSINESS:

A. WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL BUDGET APPROVAL

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. COUNTY COMMISSIONER RENEWAL SCHOLARSHIP SELECTION

V. ADJOURNMENT: