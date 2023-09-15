Mid-September fun this weekend in Fremont County!

September….out of all the months, I think it’s the best of the year. Not just because my birthday officially kicks off the Fall season, but because it’s harvest time and our farmers’ markets are totally awesome to shop at, the autumn air becomes cool and brisk and the trees begin to turn colors, there are all kinds of fall fairs and festivals going on, and school activities and events start loading up our schedules with plenty to do. Plus, it’s hoodie and sweater weather again!

I just realized that there are quite a few songs about September…The September Of My Years by Frank Sinatra, September by Earth Wind & Fire, September When I First Met You by Barry White, September by Daughtry, Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day, Come September by Natalie Imbruglia, See You In September by The Happenings, September Morn by Neil Diamond…ha, made ya sing ‘em!

Have a little family sing-along as you drive safe, have fun, and enjoy the perfect September weather this weekend in the 10!

On Friday…

The 83rd Annual One Shot Antelope Hunt has been going on since Wednesday…tonight is the Blessing of the Bullets and then Saturday morning, hunters get up (very) bright n’ early for breakfast and head out. You can read the way cool history about the One Shot, and browse their website for more information about this awesome annual event.

FYI, Fremont County…today is the last day to contribute your public comment about the Wyoming State Shooting Complex. Their Task Force has had their survey up for a couple of months, but today is the deadline to let them know what you’d like to see in a world-class shooting range…and while you’re at it, make a plug for it to be in Fremont County!

The Riverton Senior Citizens Center continues its weekend Garage Sale today and tomorrow at the bus barn at 33 West Adams Ave., today from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and then tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Stop by, shop, and say hi…support your local senior center! They sure are an active group, and have a lot going on! Check out their website and Facebook page.

There’s another Wild Horse/Burrow Adoption event happening this weekend at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, today from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m…and then gates open on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. Auction starts at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit the BLM website adoption and event sales page.

Now is the time to take home your furry friends! It’s National Pet Adoption Weekend, and the Lander Pet Connection is participating with their Best Friends National Adoption Event going on today and tomorrow. They’ll have discounted adoption fees: $25 off available cats, and $50 off available dogs, and get this…WAIVED adoption fees for “Resilient Rovers,” which are dogs and cats who have been at LPC for over a month! If you’re not looking to adopt right now, you can still visit the shelter and get some info about fostering or volunteering. They’ll be open from 1:00-7:00 p.m. today and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Check out the LPC Facebook page for more info.

The Wyoming Life Resource Center Fall Festival happens tonight, starting at 6:00 p.m., and everything is free! Cotton candy, popcorn, face painting, temp tattoos, button booth, a dunk tank, WLRC train rides a giant Jenga, and live music featuring Nightfire! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with James West and Shiloah Smith about this fun, community event at WLRC.

Also this weekend, the CSSHA Club “Top Gun, Take Flight” kicks off tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Friday and Saturday’s events are a part of the 20th Anniversary Versatility Ranch Horse Show Series! On Sunday, there will be Team Sorting classes for adults and youth. For more information, call Leane Linnell at 307-850-5122 or visit the CSSHA website at csshaclub.com.

On Saturday…

Our farmers markets are filled with harvest time goodies, and the Lander Valley Farmers Market is having their Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday during their regular time from 9:00-11:30 a.m., with live music, raffles, contests, family and group photos, and of course, shopping! Riverton’s Saturday market is from 9:00-11 a.m. in the city hall parking lot (next to Chopstix) and the Lander Local Food Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon in Centennial Park, 209 Main Street. Support your local growers and producers!

Runners and walkers…it’s the “Bam Bam Run” this morning through Sinks Canyon, on the North Slope Trail and Nature Trail Loop. You’re in luck because day-of registrations are being accepted! The run/walk starts and ends near the Visitor’s Center. It’s $20 for adults and $10 for youth (ages 5-12) and you’re in luck, because day-of registrations are being accepted! Race begins at 9 a.m., walkers start at 9:05 a.m. (Okay, does anyone know why it’s called the Bam Bam Run? I heard that has something to do with Big Horn Sheep ram trails or something. It’s probably not a “Pebbles and Bam-Bam” thing, right? Yabba Dabba Doo!) Visit the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page for more information.

The Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild is having their annual Fiber Arts Festival in Riverton at the Fairgrounds today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be yarn vendors, demonstrations, workshops, animals, kids activities, and I’m sure there will be plenty of shopping to do for knitters and quilters, and you can also learn more about the Fiber Arts Guild. Visit their website at fremontfiberartsguild.com

Did you know that uranium was first found in the Gas Hills on September 13, 1953? 70 years ago! Meet at the Riverton Museum this morning and join historian Zach Larsen for the “Gas Hills Uranium Adventure Trek” and learn about the historical sites that shaped Wyoming’s uranium industry! Wear some good walking shoes, bring a sack lunch and water. $10 per person; meet at the museum at 9:00 a.m., 700 E. Park Ave. For more information, call 307-856-2665. Visit the Riverton Museum Facebook page for more info about their events and activities.

Classical music lovers…The Helios Trio visits from Laramie to kick off the Lander Performing Arts’ 2023-2024 season! Enjoy the ”dynamic ensemble of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming” in concert at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Adults are $25, and students 5-18 years are $5. You can also purchase season tickets and enjoy Helios tonight, Rhythm of the Dance on December 2, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra in February, and Solero Flamenco with Jeremy Garcia in April! For more info and tickets, visit the LPA website at landerperformingarts.org or heliospianotrio.com.

On Sunday…

The Lander Community Veterans Resource Center is having a Constitution Day Open House today from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the center on 190 Custer Street. Come out and meet Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Josh Cruse with the Casper Mobile Vet Center, and find out more about veterans’ programs, services and their Moral Injury Peer-to-Peer group meetings. This all-day event is FREE and open to the public. For more information, call 307-330-6634 or visit their Facebook page.

If you missed them in Lander last night, The Helios Trio will perform this afternoon at the Wind River Arts Guild Gallery at the Headwaters Center, 20 Stalnaker Street in Dubois at 3:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door (this is a very popular event, so get their early, because they sell out quick). Get more info on the Dubois Chamber Music’s Facebook page.

Don’t see your event? Get yours on the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event,” sign up on CitySpark, and enter as much information as you can about your event. You can even upload a flyer or poster! Might be a good idea to get those holiday events up now…and don’t forget that your posts are also shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.