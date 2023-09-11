Coffee Time: Get all the details on the September 15 Wyoming Life Resource Center Fall Festival

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with a couple of folks from the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC).

James West, the ICF Administrator, and Shiloah Smith, the activities coordinator, stopped by to talk about the Fall Festival happening at the WLRC grounds on September 15, starting at 6pm.

West and Smith shared what folks can expect from the event, which is open to the whole community, as well the importance of community-wide events like these for the residents at the WLRC.

