Piano Trio of UW Music Faculty to Perform in Dubois Sept. 17

After a sell-out crowd enjoyed its string quartet concert in Dubois in late August, Dubois Chamber Music is proud to present the second event in its 2023 season. On Sunday, September 17 at 3 PM, the Helios Piano Trio will perform a program including works by Antonin Dvorak, Felix Mendelssohn, and Soviet-born Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin.

The concert will take place at 3 PM on September 17 in the Wind River Arts Guild Gallery at the Headwaters Center in Dubois. The trio will also provide an educational program at the Dubois school on September 18.

Composed of musicians on the faculty at the University of Wyoming, the Helios trio composed of violin, cello, and piano has performed nationwide and enjoyed a Carnegie Hall debut last year.



Tickets are available at Fremont Music in Lander and at Wilderness Flowers, Wyoming Mercantile, and the Headwaters Center as well as at the door. Because the August concert reached capacity, it is advisable to buy tickets in advance.

Dubois Chamber Music is proud to be part of the Wind River Arts Guild. The program is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming Legislature.