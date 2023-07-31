Mental Health Monday: Dr. Julie Elledge discusses the Veterans Talking to Veterans storytelling approach to addressing trauma

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the mental health themed Coffee Time segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s morning show Today in the 10, continued today with guest Dr. Julie Elledge.

Host Vince Tropea spoke with Elledge about Veterans Talking to Veterans, a multi-tiered coaching program that is specifically for Wyoming Veterans and their families, of which she is the founder and CEO.

Veterans Talking to Veterans focuses on creating fellowship, mentorship, motivation, purpose and service through regular/free online and in person gatherings across the state, all through the art of storytelling.

Locally, there are three Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches, who operate out of the newly formed Lander Community Veterans Resource Center, located at 190 Custer Street in Lander.

(Click here to read more about the graduation ceremony of the first class of Veterans Talking to Veterans coaches, which took place at this year’s Memorial Day Veterans Fair at the National Museum of Military Vehicles.)

Ellidge discusses the formation of Veterans Talking to Veterans, why the unique storytelling method of addressing trauma is utilized, the need for Veteran mental health resources such as these, and some past/upcoming events they are a part of.

(Click here to learn how to learn how to apply to become a coach; click here to see more info and video from the Veterans Fair mentioned above.)

Listen to the full Mental Health Monday interview with Dr. Elledge below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Today in the 10 every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time interviews every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

