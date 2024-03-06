McFadden wins two individual gold medals – Tigers 5th at State Indoor Track

Paced by three individual first places finished by senior Reed McFadden and a third in the pole vault, the Lander Valley Tigers placed fifth in the Class 3-A Indoor State Championships in Gillette last weekend.

McFadden on the 55-meter hurdles, blistered the 200-meter dash in 22.71 and pulled away from the field in the 400-meter dash. His 12-6 in the pole vault was third. Reed McFadden winning the 55 meter hurdles – h/t Frank Gambino / Wyopreps

“We weren’t able to have any contact with him due to the WHSAA rules concerning dual practicing in swimming and track,” Lander head track coach Ben Gose said. “Reed figured out a way to make it work.”

Advertisement

McFadden won a pair of individual events and was on a state championship relay for the state champion Tiger swim team just a few weeks ago.

Another Lander athlete, Avery Crane, took first for the Lady Tigers in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.

“She’s just a big-time competitor when you think about what she did last year outdoors at state,” Gose said of Crane. Ellie Kaufman in the 400 meter dash – h/t Frank Gambino / Wyopreps

Lander’s Ellie Kaufman was fourth in the 400-meter dash in an excellent time.

Advertisement

“Ellie she’s been working hard, she’s got big goals,” Gose said.

Addison Alley had a great effort in the 55-meter hurdles for the Lady Wolverines finishing third. Riverton’s Addison Alley in the 55 meter dash – h/t Christy Chatfield

The Lander boys tallied 45 team points for fifth, and the Riverton Wolverines were just a place behind in sixth with 38 points.

Advertisement

Senior Kaden Chatfield was the top scorer for the Wolverines with a second in the 800-meter run and a third in the metric mile. Kaden Chatfield driving for the finish line – h/t Frank Gambino / Wyopreps

Riverton’s Nathan Mills had a solid throw in the shot put, placing fifth with a distance of 47-11.5. Lander’s Ray Gribowskas was fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-8.

Both the boy’s and girl’s relays were dominated by Cody who won six of the eight races. Only the Torrington girls in the 4×200 meter relay and the Star Valley boys in the 4×800 meter relay broke up the Broncs dominance in the relay events.

Advertisement

Kianna Swann pulling the curve in the 800 meter run – h/t Frank Gambino / Wyopreps

Class 3-A Indoor State Track Championships Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 106, 2. Torrington 74, 3. Evanston 61, 4. Worland 60, 5. Star Valley 59, 6. Buffalo 44, 7. Lander 42, 8. Powell 41, 9. Douglas 35, 10. Mountain View 34, 11. Pinedale 25, 12. Riverton 21, 13. Green River 10, 14. Tongue River, 5, 15. Rawlins 4, 16. Lovell 3

Class 3-A Indoor State Track Championships Girls Individual Results:

55 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV, 7.19, 6. Avery Bever, LAN, 7.63, 7. Addison Alley, RIV 7.65

200 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 25.36, 6. Mason Morton, LAN 27.72, 8. Avery Bever, LAN 28.18

400 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 58.37, 4. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:02.53, 7. Mason Morton, LAN 1:04.21

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:17.08, 8. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:30.87

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 5:17.66, 7. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:40.04

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 11:21.60

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Carly Norman, BUF 8.44, 3. Addison Alley, RIV 8.80

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Torrington 1:49.60, 4. Lander (Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Ella Giesmann, Mason Morton) 1:52.46, 5. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Addison Alley, Victoria Gale, Ke’Lee Brost) 1:53.23

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:10.63, 4. Lander (Avery Crane, Ella Giesmann, Mason Morton, Ellie Kaufman) 4:21.78

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 10:29.06, 8. Riverton (Alexis Whiteplume, Samantha Krantz, Madison Fossey, Kiana Swann) 11:25.75

1600 Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 4:15.50, 3. Lander (Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Ellie Kaufman, Blue Blackburn) 4:32.86, 4. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Victoria Gale, Madison Fossey, Kianna Swann) 4:33.20

High Jump: 1. Anna Richardson, WOR 5-2

Pole Vault: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 10-0, 7. Alexa Colman, LAN 8-6

Long Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 18-11

Triple Jump: 1. Jaylee Antonino, MV 35-3.5

Shot Put: 1. Harper Boche, TOR 38-2

Class 3-A Indoor State Track Championships Boys Team Scores: 1. Cody 153, 2. Star Valley 99, 3. Evanston 69, 4. Douglas 53, 5. Lander 45, 6. Riverton 38, 7. Worland 28. 8. Mountain View 25, 9. Big Horn 23, 10. Lovell 20, 11. Powell/Torrington 17, 13. Green River 13, 14. Rawlins 11, 15. Buffalo 8, 16. Burns/Pine Bluffs 5

Class 3-A Indoor State Track Championships Boys Individual Results:

55 Meter Dash: 1. Gabe Hutchinson, EVN 6.68

200 Meter Dash: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 22.71

400 Meter Dash: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 50.94

800 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 1:57.24, 2. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 1:58.52

1600 Meter Run: 1. Habtamu Wetzel, SV 4:23.75, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:31.22, 7. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:44.07

3200 Meter Run: 1. Habtamu Wetzel, SV 9:28.55, 6. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:22.40, 7. Marshall Walton, RIV 10:25.03

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 7.70

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 1:33.94, 7. Lander (Cade Hallock, Brayden Johnson-Baker, Bryce Mason, Fin Johnson) 1:40.58, 8. Riverton (Jacob Hull, Kaiden Arnold, Nick McIntosh, Zander Hinkley) 1:41.42

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 3:33.44, 7. Riverton (Zander Hinkley, Bridger Saltsgaver, Nick McIntosh, Carlos Shaw) 3:53.95

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley 8:25.70, 3. Riverton (Alexander Truax, Marshall Walton, Davian Spoonhunter, Kaden Chatfield) 8:41.22

1600 Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 3:37.11, 7. Lander (Brayden Johnson-Baker, Ray Gribowskas, Cade Hallock, Aquinas Lasnoski) 4:00.11

High Jump: 1. Khale Clinger, SV 6-4, 5. Logan Davis, RIV 5-8

Pole Vault: 1. Kyler Winters, COD 13-3, 3. Reed McFadden, LAN 12-6

Long Jump: 1. Jacob Ball, COD 20-6.5

Triple Jump: 1. Luke Moulton, COD 42-0, 4. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 40-8

Shot Put: 1. Tegen Seeds, DOU 54-9.25, 5. Nathan Mills, RIV, 47-11.5