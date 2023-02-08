Fremont County high school sports schedule Feb 9-11

(Fremont County, WY) – The winter season only has one month of action remaining. After boys swimming concluded conference meets last week, they will have one more opportunity to qualify for state this week. Lander hosts one of the last chance meets, an event that Riverton will participate in.

Class 1A and 2A basketball have a couple of weeks left before the regional tournament. Once again this year, Riverton will host the 2A West while the 1A West is in Lander. All basketball action for the County 10 teams will take place Friday and Saturday.

Lander’s nordic ski team has one week left of the regular season before the state competition in Jackson. The team will still practice for Junior Nationals in Alaska in March. Also with one week left of the regular season is wrestling, Fremont County teams will have either duals or a tournament this weekend.

Advertisement

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Wrestling

Advertisement

Lander at Riverton 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Last Chance at Lander 4 p.m. Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.



Friday

Girls Basketball

Advertisement

#3 Mountain View at Lander 5:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Green River at Riverton 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Wind River at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.

#2 Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Big Piney 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Dubois 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mountain View at #4 Lander 7 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Green River at #2 Riverton 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Wind River at Shoshoni 7 p.m.

#5 Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer 7 p.m.

St. Stephens at Big Piney 7 p.m.

Riverside at Dubois 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Carbon County Invite Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.



Nordic Skiing

Advertisement

Lander at Cody

Saturday

Girls Basketball

Evanston at Riverton 1 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Pinedale at Lander 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#2 Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 11:30 a.m.

St. Stephens at Kemmerer 12 p.m.

Dubois at Burlington 12 p.m.

Greybull at Wind River 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Evanston at #2 Riverton 2:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Pinedale at #4 Lander 3:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 1 p.m.

St. Stephens at Kemmerer 1:30 p.m.

Dubois at Burlington 1:30 p.m.

Greybull at Wind River 3 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Carbon County Invite Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Cody

Indoor Track

Natrona Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

