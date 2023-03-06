Gose hurdle champ – Tiger relay of McFadden, Weaver, Bever and Russel win gold

An individual championship and a state champion relay highlighted the Lander Valley High School effort at the Wyoming Indoor Track State Championships in Gillette last weekend. Reed McFadden on the anchor leg of the sprint medley relay – {h/t Christy Chatfield}

Gage Gose ran away with the 55-meter hurdle title in an outstanding time of 7.53, fast enough to rank him in the top 25 nationwide in the event. He added second-place finishes in the 55 and 200-meter dashes. Gage Gose winning the 55 meter hurdles – {h/t Susan Gose}

The Tiger quartet of Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, and Reed McFadden won the Class 3-A boys sprint relay in 3:45.33. The event consists of two 200-meter runners, Bever and Russel, a 400-meter runner, Weaver, and an 800-meter anchor leg, McFadden.

Watie Whiteplume with his state runner-up award in the high jump – {h/t Christy Chatfield}

The Tiger 4×400 meter relay was a strong second with Russel, Weaver, McFadden, and Gose just a half second out of first.

Also finishing second was Riverton’s Watie Whiteplume in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield had a pair of strong third-place finishes in the distance events. He ran 4:35.11 in the 1600-meter run and broke the 10-minute barrier in the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:59.10. The Riverton 4×800 Meter Relay team – {h/t Christy Chatfield}

For the girls, Avery Bever had the highest finish with a fourth place in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.59.

Ellie Kaufman on a sprint medley relay leg – {h/t Christy Chatfield}

In the sprint relay, Lander’s team of Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane, and Ellie Kaufman was third in 4:35.44, and Riverton’s team of Ke’Lee Brost, Victoria Gale, Ashlynn Prettyman, and Kiana Swann finished fifth in the event.

55 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 7.48, 4. Avery Bever, LAN 7.59

200 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 26.47

400 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 59.39

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:16.99

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:18.95

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonio, PIN 11:28.11, 6. Blue Blackburn, LAN 12:56.06

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Carly Norman, BUF 8.67

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley 1:50.31, 8. Riverton (Addison Alley, Samantha Ablard, Ke’Lee Brost, Dakayda Yarber) 1:54.75

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:13.75, 4. Lander (Ellie Kaufman, Bria Calvert, Avery Bever, Avery Crane) 4:20.97

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody, 6. Riverton (Madison Fossey, Kiana Swann, Alexis Whiteplume, Amaya Goehring) 11:06.49, 8. Lander (Autumn Bonella, Alandra French, Bria Calvert, Blue Blackburn) 11:15.26

1600 Sprint Medley: 1. Cody 4:21.11, 3. Lander (Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane, Ellie Kaufman) 4:35.44, 5. Riverton (Ke’Lee Brost, Victoria Gale, Ashlynn Prettyman, Kiana Swann) 4:44.00

High Jump: 1. Alyssa Slade, BPB 5-2

Pole Vault: 1. Kelsey Pomajzi, COD 10-3, 8. Avery Crane, LAN 7-6

Long Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 17-9.25

Triple Jump: 1. Ava Morgan, SV 35-6

Shot Put: 1. Harper Boche, TOR 39-0

55 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 6.54, 2. Gage Gose, LAN 6.67

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock TOR 22.59, 2. Gage Gose, LAN 22.96

400 Meter Dash: 1. Matt Nelson, COD 51.46

800 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, PIN (BP) 1:53.92

1600 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, MV (KEM) 4:21.70, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:35.11

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, MV (KEM) 9:41.57, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 9:59.10

55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 7.53, 3. Reed McFadden, LAN 8.32

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston, 1:35.21, 7. Riverton (Declan Bush, Hayden Prettyman, Sean Carruth, Watie Whiteplume) 1:40.60, 8. Lander (Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden) 1:40.75

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 3:31.99, 2. Lander (Reed McFadden, Matisse Weaver, Aidan Russel, Gage Gose) 3:32.47

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley, 8:35.90, 5. Riverton (Tyrel Myhre, Alex Bisbee, Kaden Chatfield, Alexander Truax) 8:56.82

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden) 3:45.33

Long Jump: 1. Remy Broussard, COD 20-6.5, 8. Carson Brost, RIV 18-5.75

Triple Jump: 1. Cody Seifert, POW 42-7.5

High Jump: 1. Remy Broussard, COD 6-0, 2. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10

Pole Vault: 1. Kaden Clark, COD 11-6

Shot Put: 1. Logan Harris, TOR 52-5, 8. Nathan Mills, RIV 43-0.5