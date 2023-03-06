Gose hurdle champ – Tiger relay of McFadden, Weaver, Bever and Russel win gold

An individual championship and a state champion relay highlighted the Lander Valley High School effort at the Wyoming Indoor Track State Championships in Gillette last weekend.
Gage Gose ran away with the 55-meter hurdle title in an outstanding time of 7.53, fast enough to rank him in the top 25 nationwide in the event. He added second-place finishes in the 55 and 200-meter dashes.
The Tiger quartet of Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, and Reed McFadden won the Class 3-A boys sprint relay in 3:45.33. The event consists of two 200-meter runners, Bever and Russel, a 400-meter runner, Weaver, and an 800-meter anchor leg, McFadden.
The Tiger 4×400 meter relay was a strong second with Russel, Weaver, McFadden, and Gose just a half second out of first.
Also finishing second was Riverton’s Watie Whiteplume in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.
Riverton’s Kaden Chatfield had a pair of strong third-place finishes in the distance events. He ran 4:35.11 in the 1600-meter run and broke the 10-minute barrier in the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:59.10.
For the girls, Avery Bever had the highest finish with a fourth place in the 55-meter dash in a time of 7.59.
In the sprint relay, Lander’s team of Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane, and Ellie Kaufman was third in 4:35.44, and Riverton’s team of Ke’Lee Brost, Victoria Gale, Ashlynn Prettyman, and Kiana Swann finished fifth in the event.
55 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 7.48, 4. Avery Bever, LAN 7.59
200 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 26.47
400 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 59.39
800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:16.99
1600 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:18.95
3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonio, PIN 11:28.11, 6. Blue Blackburn, LAN 12:56.06
55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Carly Norman, BUF 8.67
4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley 1:50.31, 8. Riverton (Addison Alley, Samantha Ablard, Ke’Lee Brost, Dakayda Yarber) 1:54.75
4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 4:13.75, 4. Lander (Ellie Kaufman, Bria Calvert, Avery Bever, Avery Crane) 4:20.97
4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody, 6. Riverton (Madison Fossey, Kiana Swann, Alexis Whiteplume, Amaya Goehring) 11:06.49, 8. Lander (Autumn Bonella, Alandra French, Bria Calvert, Blue Blackburn) 11:15.26
1600 Sprint Medley: 1. Cody 4:21.11, 3. Lander (Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane, Ellie Kaufman) 4:35.44, 5. Riverton (Ke’Lee Brost, Victoria Gale, Ashlynn Prettyman, Kiana Swann) 4:44.00
High Jump: 1. Alyssa Slade, BPB 5-2
Pole Vault: 1. Kelsey Pomajzi, COD 10-3, 8. Avery Crane, LAN 7-6
Long Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 17-9.25
Triple Jump: 1. Ava Morgan, SV 35-6
Shot Put: 1. Harper Boche, TOR 39-0
55 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 6.54, 2. Gage Gose, LAN 6.67
200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock TOR 22.59, 2. Gage Gose, LAN 22.96
400 Meter Dash: 1. Matt Nelson, COD 51.46
800 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, PIN (BP) 1:53.92
1600 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, MV (KEM) 4:21.70, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:35.11
3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, MV (KEM) 9:41.57, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 9:59.10
55 Meter Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 7.53, 3. Reed McFadden, LAN 8.32
4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston, 1:35.21, 7. Riverton (Declan Bush, Hayden Prettyman, Sean Carruth, Watie Whiteplume) 1:40.60, 8. Lander (Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden) 1:40.75
4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 3:31.99, 2. Lander (Reed McFadden, Matisse Weaver, Aidan Russel, Gage Gose) 3:32.47
4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Star Valley, 8:35.90, 5. Riverton (Tyrel Myhre, Alex Bisbee, Kaden Chatfield, Alexander Truax) 8:56.82
Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Joel Bever, Aidan Russel, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden) 3:45.33
Long Jump: 1. Remy Broussard, COD 20-6.5, 8. Carson Brost, RIV 18-5.75
Triple Jump: 1. Cody Seifert, POW 42-7.5
High Jump: 1. Remy Broussard, COD 6-0, 2. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10
Pole Vault: 1. Kaden Clark, COD 11-6
Shot Put: 1. Logan Harris, TOR 52-5, 8. Nathan Mills, RIV 43-0.5