Fremont County Sports Schedule Feb 2-4

(Fremont County, WY) – The weather put a halt on many events last weekend for sports. As of now, nothing has changed for this week’s sports except the temperature outside.
For one sport, it’s near the end with swimming just having three weeks left of the season. This week, it’s the conference meets. Lander Valley will host the 3A West while Riverton makes a trip to Worland for the 3A East.
Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.
*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
- #1 Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.
- Dubois at Wind River 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni 7 p.m.
- Dubois at #5 Wind River 7 p.m.
Wrestling
- Wind River at Dubois 5 p.m.
- Rawlins at Lander 5 p.m.
- Riverton at Cody 6 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
- Lander at Powell 4:30 p.m.
- Riverton at Jackson 6 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Dubois at Midwest 4 p.m.
- St. Stephens at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- #4 Lander at #3 Powell 6 p.m.
- #3 Riverton at #4 Jackson 7:30 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Dubois at Midwest 5:30 p.m.
- St. Stephens at Shoshoni 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
- 3A West Conference meet in Lander
- 3A East Conference meet in Worland
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
Wrestling
- Lander at Powell 8 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Lovell 5 p.m.
- Greybull Quad
- Wyoming Indian and Dubois will participate from Fremont County.
Nordic Skiing
- Lander at Casper
- Makeup meet from last week
Indoor Track
- UHSTCAA Meet at Salt Lake City
- Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County
- Basin Nation Invite at Gillette
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County
Saturday
Girls Basketball
- Lander at Lovell 12:30 p.m.
- Riverton at Star Valley 12:30 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- Wind River at Big Piney 12:30 p.m.
- #2 Rocky Mountain at #1 Wyoming Indian 1:30 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Wright 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
- #4 Lander at Lovell 2 p.m.
- #3 Riverton at Star Valley 2 p.m.
- Watch live on YouTube
- Watch live on Facebook
- Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.
- #5 Wind River at Big Piney 2 p.m.
- Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian 3 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Wright 5:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
- 3A West in Lander
- 3A East in Worland
- Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
Nordic Skiing
- Lander at Casper
- Makeup meet from last week
Wrestling
- Rumble in Rawlins
- Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.
- Greybull Memorial Invite
- Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.