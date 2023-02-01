Fremont County Sports Schedule Feb 2-4

(Fremont County, WY) – The weather put a halt on many events last weekend for sports. As of now, nothing has changed for this week’s sports except the temperature outside.

For one sport, it’s near the end with swimming just having three weeks left of the season. This week, it’s the conference meets. Lander Valley will host the 3A West while Riverton makes a trip to Worland for the 3A East.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

#1 Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni 7 p.m.

Dubois at #5 Wind River 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Wind River at Dubois 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Lander 5 p.m.

Riverton at Cody 6 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Lander at Powell 4:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Riverton at Jackson 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at Midwest 4 p.m.

St. Stephens at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

#4 Lander at #3 Powell 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#3 Riverton at #4 Jackson 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Dubois at Midwest 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Shoshoni 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

3A West Conference meet in Lander

3A East Conference meet in Worland Riverton will participate from Fremont County.



Wrestling

Lander at Powell 8 p.m.

Shoshoni at Lovell 5 p.m.

Greybull Quad Wyoming Indian and Dubois will participate from Fremont County.



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper Makeup meet from last week



Indoor Track

UHSTCAA Meet at Salt Lake City Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County

Basin Nation Invite at Gillette Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

Lander at Lovell 12:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Riverton at Star Valley 12:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Wind River at Big Piney 12:30 p.m.

#2 Rocky Mountain at #1 Wyoming Indian 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wright 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

#4 Lander at Lovell 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#3 Riverton at Star Valley 2 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

#5 Wind River at Big Piney 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian 3 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wright 5:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

3A West in Lander

3A East in Worland Riverton will participate from Fremont County.



Nordic Skiing

Lander at Casper Makeup meet from last week



Wrestling

Rumble in Rawlins Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County.

Greybull Memorial Invite Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

