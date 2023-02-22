Fremont County high school sports schedule Feb 23-25

(Fremont County, WY) – Even with the crazy storm that the entire state of Wyoming will have; high school athletics are a go this week! The next three weeks will be entertaining for Fremont County.

Two state events and regional basketball will highlight this weekend for Fremont County. Wrestling and nordic skiing enter their final week of the season, while 1A and 2A west basketball teams will be competing in their regional tournaments in Lander or Riverton. Riverton and Lander will have their final regular season games this Friday.

Indoor track will see action with Sheridan hosting a meet in Gillette. It will be a one-day meet on Friday.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week. The number in front of teams followed by NW and SW for regionals are seedings.

Locations of regional basketball

2A West in Riverton (RHS) – Riverton High School (RMS) – Riverton Middle School



1A West at Lander High School (FH) – Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse at Lander Valley High School (AUX) – Aux Gym at Lander Valley High School



Thursday

Girls Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #3 NW Shoshoni vs #2 SW Kemmerer 12 p.m. (RMS) #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs #4 NW Greybull 12 p.m. (RHS) #4 SW St. Stephens vs #1 NW Rocky Mountain 3:30 p.m. (RHS) #2 NW Wind River vs #3 SW Big Piney 3:30 p.m. (RHS)

1A West Regionals in Lander #3 NW Dubois vs #2 SW Encampment 3:40 p.m. (AUX)



Boys Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs #4 NW Shoshoni 1:30 p.m. (RHS) #1 NW Wind River vs #4 SW Kemmerer 5 p.m. (RHS) #3 SW St. Stephens vs #2 NW Rocky Mountain 5 p.m. (RMS)

1A West Regionals in Lander #2 NW Dubois vs #3 SW Farson-Eden 5:20 p.m. (AUX)



Wrestling

State Wrestling in Casper Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois, Wind River, and Wyoming Indian will all participate from Fremont County



Friday

Girls Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #3 NW Shoshoni vs TBD #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs TBD #2 NW Wind River vs TBD #4 SW St. Stephens vs TBD

1A West Regionals in Lander #3 NW Dubois vs TBD

Lander at Lyman TBD Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Riverton at #1 Cody 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.



Boys Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #4 NW Shoshoni vs TBD #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs TBD #1 NW Wind River vs TBD #3 SW St. Stephens vs TBD

1A West Regionals in Lander #2 NW Dubois vs TBD

#5 Lander at #4 Lyman TBD Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

#2 Riverton at Cody 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.



Wrestling

Nordic Skiing

State Nordic Skiing at Jackson Lander will participate from Fremont County



Indoor Track

Sheridan Invite at Gillette Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



Saturday

Girls Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #3 NW Shoshoni vs TBD #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs TBD #2 NW Wind River vs TBD #4 SW St. Stephens vs TBD

1A West Regionals in Lander #3 NW Dubois vs TBD



Boys Basketball

2A West Regionals in Riverton #3 NW Shoshoni vs TBD #1 SW Wyoming Indian vs TBD #2 NW Wind River vs TBD #4 SW St. Stephens vs TBD

1A West Regionals in Lander #3 NW Dubois vs TBD



Wrestling

Nordic Skiing

