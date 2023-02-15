Fremont County high school sports schedule Feb 16-18

(Fremont County, WY) – The conclusion of winter sports begins tomorrow with swimming competing at state. Lander and Riverton, along with other schools in class 3A, will compete for a state title Thursday and Friday.

Indoor Track has one of the biggest events of the year when schools head to Pocatello, Idaho for the Simplot games. This event is for athletes who qualified.

Lander’s Nordic Skiing will have the weekend off before the state meet next week in Jackson.

Advertisement

Wrestling will begin regionals on Friday. Teams will either be in Evanston or Cokeville.

And 1A and 2A Basketball wrap up this week with either one or two games. Regionals for 1A and 2A will be next week in Riverton and Lander.

Here is a look at what is happening for Fremont County athletics! All times are varsity times.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Advertisement

Thursday

Boys Swimming

3A State Swim and Diving Meet in Gillette Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County Lander will seek their 30th state title in school history and their 27th in a row. Riverton will look for its first title in school history.



Indoor Track

Advertisement

Simplot at Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.



Friday

Girls Basketball

Thermopolis at Lander 5:30 p.m. (Senior Night) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Riverton at Rock Springs 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Meeteetse at Dubois 4 p.m.

#1 Rocky Mountain at Wind River 5:30 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni 5:30 p.m.

#2 Wyoming Indian at Saratoga 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Advertisement

Thermopolis at #4 Lander 7 p.m. (Senior Night) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

#2 Riverton at Rock Springs 7:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Meeteetse at Dubois 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River 6 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni 6 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

3A Swimming and Diving Meet at Gillette

Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County Lander will seek their 30th state title in school history and their 27th in a row. Riverton will look for its first title in school history.



Wrestling

3A West Regionals at Evanston Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

2A West Regionals at Cokeville Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois will participate from Fremont County



Indoor Track

Simplot at Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.



Saturday

Girls Basketball

Kelly Walsh at Riverton 2 p.m. (Senior Night) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Worland at Lander 2:30 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Wind River at St. Stephens 12:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at #4 Kemmerer 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Kelly Walsh at Riverton 3:30 p.m. (Senior Night) Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Worland at Lander 4 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Wind River at St. Stephens 2 p.m.

Shoshoni at Kemmerer 4 p.m.

Wrestling

3A West Regionals at Evanston Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

2A West Regionals at Cokeville Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, and Dubois will participate from Fremont County



Indoor Track

Simplot at Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID Riverton and Lander will participate from Fremont County.

