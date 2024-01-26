LVHS Student of the Week: Willow Wells

Willow Wells, a Senior, was nominated as Student of the Week for Lander Valley High School.

Willow participates in Drumline, Musicals and Plays. She has received Academic Letters, and the Maple Scholarship ($100,000 scholarship to Lewis & Clark).

Outside of school, Willow is a children’s climbing coach, enjoys writing music, climbing, mountaineering, camping, journaling, and spending time outside.

Willow was nominated by Heidi VanLishout: “Willow is a great human being! I have enjoyed having her in my class and getting to know her. I have seen her persevere through challenges and came out the other side on top. Her resilience is inspiring. Willow is also one of the most caring and compassionate people I have met. These qualities are going to take her far in life and I’m excited to see what the future holds for her!”

After High School, Willow plans on attending Lewis & Clark college in Portland, OR to pursue a career as a travel writer/musician.

Willow is the daughter of Darran and Stacy Wells.