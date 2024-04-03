LVHS Student of the Week: Avery Crane

Avery Crane, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Avery participates in NHS, Track, and Volleyball. She has received All-State in Track & Field, Academic Letters, and State Champion for Indoor Track for Pole Vault. Outside of school, Avery enjoys cooking, spending time with family, and traveling.

Avery was nominated by Rachel Peters: “I have really enjoyed having Avery in AP Calculus class this year. AP Calc can be a very challenging class and Avery is rising to the challenge. She works very hard to master the content and I can see her hard work paying off. This work ethic doesn’t just exist in the classroom but it extends to all of her extracurricular activities. She is a very talented athlete and a great leader and role model for her teammates. She is going places!”

After High School, Avery plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Avery is the daughter of Mike and Becky Crane.