    LVHS Student of the Week: Paysen Calvert

    Paysen Calvert, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

    Paysen is on the ‘A’ Honor Roll. Outside of school, he likes to spend time in the gym, or play games online and practice his guitar.

    Paysen was nominated by Rachel Peters: “It has been wonderful having Paysen in my AP Calculus class this year. Not only does he handle the challenging content very well, but he also is one of the first to offer to help those around him. He is very responsible and so pleasant to have in class. I am sure Paysen will be incredibly successful in the future.”

    After High School, Paysen plans to attend CWC for a semester, then transfer to the University of Wyoming to get a degree in Computer Science…. or something computer related.

    Paysen is the son of Bryce & Alli Calvert.

