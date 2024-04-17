LVHS Student of the Week: Jacob Neely

Jacob Neely, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Jacob participates in Band, Track & Field, NHS, and Nordic Skiing. He has received academic letters, and is the Senior Class Representative of NHS. Outside of school, Jacob enjoys doing anything outdoors- hiking, running, skiing and spending time with friends and family.

Jacob was nominated by Heather Babb: “Jacob is not only a great student in AP Literature and Composition, showing up every day prepared and able to excel at every task I throw his way, but he is also an amazing senior mentor. He immediately began getting to know every student, and in class, he works hard to make sure that he is meaningfully involved, supports every person in class, and if I am ever gone, I know that I can depend on him to carry on leading students into quality learning.”

After High school, Jacob plans to go to college for Kinesiology and pursue a career in Physical Therapy.

Jacob is the son of Bryan and Jennifer Neely.