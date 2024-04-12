LVHS Student of the Week: Grace Butler

Grace Butler, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Grace participates in Choir, Jazz Band, Drama Club, and Girls Soccer. She has received All-State in Choir, Orchestra and Drama; All-Northwest Choir and Orchestra, and outstanding Solo Award for Jazz Piano. Outside of school, Grace enjoys playing piano and violin, cooking, baking, reading and singing.

Grace was nominated by Paul Primrose: “Grace is a careful, precise, and deep thinker and writer in 2nd period AP Literature. Her calm demeanor belies a fierce intellect; Grace is generally reserved but always razor sharp. We tackle some heavy hitters in AP Lit, and Grace isn’t afraid of nuance, complexity, or problematic ideas as presented in texts. She always, always writes her way through the difficult topics with maturity and clarity, and it’s a joy to read her stuff.”

Advertisement

After High School, Grace plans to attend college to study Music and Voice. She is trying to decide between Music Education or Performance.

Grace is the daughter of Edwin and Jennifer Butler.