LVHS Student of the Week: Zoey “Mello” Darr

Zoey Darr, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Zoey participates in Choir. She has received 6 Academic Letters, and 3 All-Northwest Honor Choir awards. Outside of school, she enjoys singing, playing guitar, reading, writing, and anything to do with music.

Zoey was nominated by Heather Babb: “Mello is a phenomenal student and one of the best senior mentors I have ever had. Mello is unfailingly insightful, helpful, engaged, curious, and has a fantastic attitude toward academics in general. My sophomores have come to depend upon Mello for guidance, feedback, and support as part of their Language Arts experience, and I know that if I am gone for any reason, Mello will make sure that learning still happens at high levels for every student.”

After High School, Zoey plans to go to college for English and hopes to be a college professor someday.

Zoey is the daughter of Brian and Traci Darr.