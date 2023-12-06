LVHS Student of the Week: Randall Wise

Randall Wise, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Randall participates in Student Council, is the Student Body President (this year), National Honor Society, and Band. He has received the Hugh O’Brian Ambassador award, many Academic Letters, and District Honor Band.

Randall was nominated by Heidi VanLishout and Shelbie Christensen:

“Randall has a great work ethic and is always willing to help out his peers. I truly enjoy having him in my class as well as a teacher mentor. He has been very helpful and great to work with. I’m excited to see all of the things that Randall will accomplish in his life! I know he will do great things.” -Heidi VanLishout

“Randall is rad! I had the privilege of having him in AP Chemistry (he passed the test!!) and now get his support during his senior mentor class. He cares so much about his and the school’s success! He works hard at so many different things for our school and does it with responsibility, maturity, and enthusiasm. Keep your eyes on him while performing with the Marching Band to see an example of how much pride he takes in his work- and the fun he has doing it!” -Shelbie Christensen

After high school, Randall plans to study Environmental Science and Chemistry and also attend Law School.

Randall is the son of Randy and Cheryl Wise.

