    LVHS Student of the Week: Owen Firth

    Owen Firth, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

    Owen participates in Nordic Skiing, and National Honor Society. He has received academic letters. Outside of school, Owen enjoys woodworking, biking, and spending time with friends and family.

    Owen was nominated by Kiley Chatfield: “Owen is an incredibly hard working student. He always has a great attitude and is an example to everyone around him. Owen is always going the extra mile in woodworking and has built many beautiful projects that are above and beyond expectations.”

    After high school, Owen plans to go to college to become a civil engineer, with a minor in environmental science.

    Owen is the son of Ryan and Jessica Firth.

