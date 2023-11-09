LVHS Student of the Week: Haven Laird

Haven Laird, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Haven participates in Future Farmers of America – Vice President, and is a National Honor Society member. She was the National Qualifier in Proficiency for FFA (2023).

Outside of school, Haven enjoys raising rabbits to compete at Fremont County Fair in FFA; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation committee member; 4-H member.

Haven was nominated by Taylor Thoman: “Haven has continued to excel as a student, student mentor, and FFA officer. Haven is always willing to help her peers or aid me in any task involving the FFA or classroom. She works hard on assignments and turns in quality work. Haven is advanced in her SAE project (rabbits), in the shop, classroom, and as a leader in the FFA.”

When asked her favorite subject, Haven replied: “My favorite activity to do in school is FFA. I love being able to learn and share my love for agriculture with my friends.”

Haven said this about her role model: “My mom is my role model because she has sacrificed everything for her kids. This truly inspires me to be a wonderful person, and I hope I do the same thing for my kids one day.”

After high school, Haven plans to attend Central Wyoming College for my Registered Nursing degree.

Haven is the daughter of Robert & Toni Laird.