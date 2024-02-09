LVHS Student of the Week: Hailey Skiba

Hailey Skiba, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Hailey participates in Pottery and Girls Soccer. She has received Academic Letters, Pottery awards, and awards for rodeo and showing horses. Outside of school, some of Hailey’s hobbies include Pottery, camping, fly fishing, skiing, and hanging out her dogs, sister, and her friends.

Hailey was nominated by Jason Dayton: “Hailey is an exceptional student that sets a high standard for herself. She also has a growth mindset that helps keep herself challenged. Going above and beyond in the classroom expectations is just how she rolls.”

After high school, Hailey plans to go to Montana State University in Bozeman and is still undecided on what she would like to study.

Hailey is the daughter of Andrew & Tara Skiba.