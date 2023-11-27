LVHS Student of the Week: Ellie Kaufman

Ellie Kaufman, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Ellie participates in Indoor and Outdoor Track, being an amazing student, and NHS. She has received All-Conference for track 3 times, and an Academic Letter 4 times. Outside of school, Ellie likes going to the gym, forcing her dog to go on runs with her, learning how to be a safer driver on the streets, and spending time with her family, especially her older sister.

Ellie was nominated by Rachel Peters: “Ellie has been doing amazing work in AP Calculus. She not only understands the content at high levels but she also is always willing to help those around her. She is incredibly responsible, finishing all assignments and is exceeding the standards of the class. Her peers clearly respect her and because she is so willing to help them, the class as a whole is better because she is there.”

After high school, Ellie plans to attend college and major in either Computer Science or Computer Engineering.

Ellie is the daughter of Keith and Liza Kaufman.