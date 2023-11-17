LVHS Student of the Week: Benjamin “Benny” Kulow

Benjamin Kulow, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Benny participates in Boys Swimming. He has won All-State Swimming, and multiple Academic Letters. Outside of school, Benny enjoys mountain biking, rock climbing, and downhill skiing.

Benny was nominated by John Rounds: “Benny is attentive and focused in class. He works hard to put his best foot forward and takes his education into his own hands. He is inquisitive and seeks to learn more than the standard base level of knowledge. He is doing a great job in his senior year.”

After high school, Benny says: “I plan to fight fire with BLM during the summer, then attend college in the fall. I want to enter an apprenticeship as an electrical lineman.”

Benjamin is the son of Kevin and Joan Kulow.