LVHS girls swimming & diving team took first at Homecoming invitational, second at Pinedale meet

(Lander, WY) – Homecoming week is a festive week full of activities celebrating what it means to be a Lander Tiger. The Swim & Dive team contributed to the school spirit by taking first in the invitational meet they hosted on Friday against Cody, Lyman, and Kemmerer. And then, following all of Friday’s events, they traveled to Pinedale on Saturday and took second place out of seven teams at that invitational.

Even though they were a bit short-handed due to illness and conflicting homecoming responsibilities, the team put in some very good performances on Friday. Lara Robertson had two first place finishes in the 50 Yard Freestyle and the 500 Yard Freestyle, a rare sprint and distance combination win at a single meet. Other first place finishers were Emma Jones in the 200 Yard IM and Katy Anderson in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Lander’s 200 and 400 Yard Freestyle Relays also took first place.

Other top-five performances for Lander were: Chayse Denton (2nd in the 100 Yard Breaststroke), Emilia Hou-Carleton (5th in the 100 Yard Backstroke), Emma Jones (3rd in the 500 Yard Freestyle), Emily Anderson (3rd in the 100 Yard Freestyle and 2nd in the 50 Yard Freestyle), Emily Plaisted (3rd in the 100 Yard Butterfly and 5th in the 200 yard Freestyle), Cira Hampton (4th in the 100 Yard Butterfly), Madi Clancy (3rd in Diving), Daegan Reinhardt (3rd in the 200 Yard Freestyle), and Katy Anderson (2nd in the 200 Yard Freestyle).

On Saturday, the team, though exhausted, fought hard for points against some tough competition, including 4A Jackson. Emma Jones swam her season-best time in the 100 Yard Butterfly to capture first place. Others scoring points for Lander by placing in the top twelve were: Lara Robertson, Chayse Denton, Katy Anderson, Emily Plaisted, Cira Hampton, Madi Clancy, Daegan Reinhardt, Liv Ooten, Emily Anderson, Sierra Selley, Morgan Hill, and Ruby Johnson.

Head Coach Erik DeClue was pleased with the effort this week. “The team had a hard week of practices but performed really well at the meets. We’re going to need to clean some [technique details] in our swims, [which is what we will focus on] this week in practice.” These efforts will make for even more competitive performances in the future.

Lander is in action again this Thursday at Riverton and Saturday at home. Saturday’s meet begins at 11:00 and will be a scramble meet with Jackson. This year’s seniors will also be recognized at Saturday’s meet.

Lander Invite

9/29/23

Team Scores: Lander 358, Cody 347, Lyman 212, Kemmerer 173

Event Results (Top finisher and Lander results only)

200 Yard Medley Relay

1 Cody A 2:01.03, 2. Lander A (Plaisted, E. Anderson, Jones, Giesmann) 2:04.22, 4. Lander B (Denton, R. Johnson, Ooten, Selley) 2:20.29, 7. Lander C (Parker, Hampton, Cunningham, Delbridge) 2:37.23

200 Yard Freestyle

1 LaVigne COD 2:07.47, 2. K. Anderson 2:08.10, 3. Reinhardt 2:08.20, 5. Plaisted 2:18.57, 7. Hampton 2:23.70, 10. Ooten 2:28.09, 12. R. Johnson 2:38.52, 14. Hill 2:40.89

200 Yard IM

1 Jones LAN 2:32.68, 8. Hou-Carleton 3:03.46, 10. Giesmann 3:12.89, 11. Even 3:24.60, 12. Salway-One Horn 3:27.56

50 Yard Freestyle

1 Robertson LAN 26.14, 2. E. Anderson 27.11, 12. Cunningham 35.88, 15. Delbridge 37.01

Diving (6 dives)

1 Walker KEM 168.30, 3. Clancy 131.45

100 Yard Butterfly

1 Ortner COD 1:08.27, 3. Plaisted 1:16.55, 4. Hampton 1:17.37, 6. Clancy 1:28.09

100 Yard Freestyle

1 K. Anderson LAN 57.54, 3. E. Anderson 59.55, 5. Denton 1:02.82, 8. Ooten 1:06.53, 11. Giesmann 1:09.53, 15. Even 1:20.12

500 Yard Freestyle

1 Robertson LAN 5:42.34, 3. Jones 6:24.54, 7. R. Johnson 7:12.30, 8. Selley 7:52.59, 9. Cunningham 7:55.06

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (Jones, E. Anderson, K. Anderson, Roberson) 1:46.96, 5. Lander B (Hampton, Plaisted, Giesmann, Ooten) 2:01.01, 7. Lander C (Hou-Carleton, R. Johnson, Salway-One Horn, Hill) 2:10.94

100 Yard Backstroke

1 LaVigne COD 1:06.87, 5. Hou-Carleton 1:24.54, 8. Salway-One Horn 1:32.37

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 Joyce COD 1:19.13, 2. Denton 1:20.89, 7. Selley 1:34.78, 8. Parker 1:35.38, 10. Hill 1:37.18, 11. Delbridge 2:07.25

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (K. Anderson, Hill, Denton, Robertson) 4:09.48, 5. Lander B (Cunningham, Even, Hou-Carleton, Parker) 4:59.57

Pinedale Homecoming Invite

9/30/23

Team Scores: Jackson 329, Lander 277, Kemmerer 155, Riverton 154, Lyman 131, Sublette 122, Rock Springs 119

Event Results (Top Finisher and Local Finishers only)

200 Yard Medley Relay

1 Jackson A (1:58.36), 2. Lander A (K. Anderson, E. Anderson, Jones, Reinhardt) 1:58.46, 6. Lander B (Hampton, Plaisted, Hou-Carleton, Denton) 2:16.84, 7. Riverton A (Peart, Barta, Pfisterer, SMith) 2:20.15, 10. Lander C (Selley, R. Johnson, Ooten, Clancy) 2:24.01

200 Yard Freestyle

1 Sanchez JAC 2:02.50, 2. Robertson LAN 2:04.01, 7. Denton LAN 2:26.98, 8. Tate RIV 2:28.04, 10. Pfisterer RIV 2:31.57, 13. Hou-Carleton LAN 2:34.33, 15. DeClercq RIV 2:42.22, 19 Parker LAN 2:52.31, 24. Delbridge LAN 3:10.09

200 Yard IM

1 Tattersall JAC 2:18.20, 2. K. Anderson LAN 2:20.53, 3. Plaisted LAN 2:38.93, 5. Hampton LAN 2:43.68, 6. Smith RIV 2:49.07, 10. Clancy LAN 3:05.79, 14. Goetker RIV 3:19.36

50 Yard Freestyle

1 Price KEM 25.63, 4. Reinhardt LAN 27.39, 12. Ooten LAN 31.05, 13. Giesmann LAN 31.35, 18. Chitwood RIV 31.98, 25. Cunningham LAN 34.79, 28. Hill LAN 35.56, 29. Even LAN 35.66, 36. Seeney RIV 44.42

Diving (11 dives)

1 Mendez JAC 414.75, 5. Sweeney RIV 244.25, 6. Sweeney RIV 239.20, 7. Clancy LAN 230.35, 8. Peart RIV 212.95

100 Yard Butterfly

1 Jones LAN 1:08.70, 2. E. Anderson LAN 1:09.94, 3. Tate RIV 1:15.40

100 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 55.87, 2. Robertson LAN 57.65, 7. Smith RIV 1:05.09, 11. Selley LAN 1:09.10, 14. Hou-Carleton LAN 1:10.29, 15. R. Johnson LAN 1:11.16

500 Yard Freestyle

1 Musclow JAC 6:13.90, 4. Barta RIV 6:48.24, 5. Ooten LAN 6:51.82, 6. Chitwood RIV 7:04.72, 8. DeClercq RIV 7:16.53, 9. Hill LAN 7:22.65, 13. Giesmann LAN 7:53.08, 14. Cunningham LAN 7:58.39

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Jackson A 1:45.49, 2. Lander A (Robertson, Denton, E. Anderson, Reinhardt) 1:49.75, 6. Lander B (Giesmann, Clancy, Johnson, Plaisted) 2:04.26, 8. Rivertson A 2:1173, 14. Lander C (Hou-Carleton, Even, Parker, Delbridge) 2:21.60

100 Yard Backstroke

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:03.15, 4. Jones LAN 1:08.29, 5. E. Anderson LAN 1:09.60, 10. Denton LAN 1:14.50, 15. Selley LAN 1:18.69, 19. Goetker RIV 1:29.43, 27. Delbridge LAN 1:48.59

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 Olivieri JAC 1:14.92, 2. Plaisted LAN 1:16.56, 4. Barta RIV 1:22.11, 9. R. Johnson LAN 1:27.26, 12. Hampton LAN 1:29.16, 16. Pfisterer RIV 1:35.52, 20. Even LAN 1:48.34

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (Denton, K. Anderson, Jones, Robertson) 4:04.77, 5. Riverton A (Barta, Pfisterer, Smith, Tate) 4:35.83, 8. Lander B (Ooten, Giesmann, Hampton, Selley) 4:46.30, 9. Lander C (Cunningham, Delbridge, Hill, Parker) 5:24.84, 13. Riverton B (DeClercq, Sweeney, Sweeney, Goetker) 6:06.66

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.