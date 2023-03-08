In loving memory, Linda Paddleford Gudmundsen

Linda Paddleford Gudmundsen passed peacefully from this world into the next February 26, 2023 after spending the day surrounded by her loved ones. She was 79 years old.

Linda was born on December 22, 1943 to Dorothy (Mikkleson) and Walter Paddleford in Long Beach California. She was the middle child of three.

She spent her formative years living on a ranch outside of Colville Washington and was a graduate of the Colville Senior High School. She enjoyed rodeo, and performing with her horse in the “Red Devils” horse woman group.

Upon graduation she moved to Lincoln Nebraska to pursue an education in nursing. She attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, where she was one of two non-Catholics accepted to the school. Here she met her future husband, Harold Gudmundsen, on a blind date. They were married September 18, 1965. Together they had 2 children; Harold David (1966) and Deana Lin (1969).

Through her nursing career of over 40 years she worked ER, ICU, Med-Surg, taught, and mentored many nurses. She earned her BS-N in 1994 through Weber State University.

Linda will be remembered for her infectious laugh, and her ability to vividly tell a story to whoever was within ear shot. She raised her kids to respect all who enter their lives, and to ALWAYS pull over for an ambulance. Her sense of humor could not be matched and she found humor in things that sometimes were over looked by the average bystander.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, her sister Sandra Tilley, and brother Bill Paddleford. Her in laws, Curtis and Hazel Gudmundsen.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harold Gudmundsen. Son, Harold David Gudmundsen and wife Gloria. Daughter, Deana Anderson and husband Jim. Grandchildren Sara, Ian, Thomas, Harold Donovan, Walter, Drew, Cheryl, and Grace. Great grandchildren Karessa, Emma, Brooklyn, Riley, Lilly and Audrey.

The family would like to send a huge thank you to Anam Cara Caregiving, specifically Sarah, Diana, and Rebecca. Along with the staff at Westward Heights Care Facility for their guidance, help and care.

A memorial service will be held when all this snow is gone, late spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Anam Cara in Linda’s name.