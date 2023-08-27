Lady Tigers Win Home Relays

Five teams came to Lander on Friday for the annual Lander Relays. The host Lady Tigers won the meet over second-place Worland 343 to 285 with a resurgent Riverton team third with 235 points. Kemmerer, and Sublette County, a team of swimmers from Big Piney and Pinedale were also at the meet. Sammi DeClercq swam her relay leg – h/t Wyatt Burichka

Lander won the 200-yard freestyle, the 200-yard butterfly, the 400-yard medley, and the 500-yard freestyle relays. Ariana Applegate swam a relay leg – h/t Wyatt Burichka

The Tigers had four individual winners with Lara Robertson winning the 50-yard freestyle in 26.72, Daegan Reinhardt the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.31, and Emily Plaisted the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.20. Reinhardt also took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.43.

Advertisement

Angelique Shakespeare competed in the 50-yard freestyle – h/t Wyatt Burichka

Lander Relays Team Scores: 1. Lander 343, 2. Worland 285, 3. Riverton 235, 4. Kemmerer 193, 5. Sublette County 184 1

Lander Relays Individual/Relay Results

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 2:11.05, 2. Lander (Katy Anderson, Kurri Parker, Emilia Hou-Carlton, Ruby Johnson) 2:15.67. 3. Lander (Ella Giesmann, Josey Johnson, Madi Clancy, Emily Anderson) 2:16.75, 4. Riverton (Lilly Nowland, Chloe Smith, Kendall Vincent, Stella Pfisterer) 2:21.38, 6. Lander (Arianna Applegate, Live Ooten, Emily Plaisted, Lyla rounds) 2:33.41, 7. Riverton (Addison Peart, Yana Gotkey, Sammantha DeClercq, Payton Westore) 2:44.52

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Kemmerer, 3. Riverton (Prestley Barta, Lily Nowland, Yana Gotker, Stella Pfisterer) 2:08.60, 6. Lander (Maizy Delbridge, Cira Hampton, Ella ? Giesmann, Kimi Salway-One Horn) 2:21.65

Advertisement

200 Yard Butterfly Relay: 1. Lander (Katy Anderson, Sierra Selley, Chayse Denton, Emilia Hou-Carlton) 2:09.73, 2. Riverton (Kendall Vincent, Chloe Smith, Lilly Nowland, Amelia Tate) 2:22.65, 4. Ladner (Cira Hampton, Daegan Reinhardt, Emily Anderson, Kimi Salway-One Horn) 2:28.70

400 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Lara Roberton, Chayse Denton, Katy Anderson, Emilia Hou-Carlton) 4:50.97, 2. Lander (Arianna Applegate, Emily Plaisted, Emily Anderson, Cira Hampton) 5:00.17, 5. Riverton (Chloe Smith, Sammantha DeClercq, Austyn Chittwood, Amelia Tate) 5:44.54

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Kemmerer 4:18.83, 2. Riverton (Prestly Barta, Amelia Tate, Chloe Smith, Kendall Vincent) 4:22.09, 4. Lander (Josey Johnson, Katy Anderson, Madi Clancy, Maizy Delbridge) 4:39.34, 5. Lander (Arianna Applegate, Cira Hampton, Emily Anderson, Ella Giesmann) 4:40.43, 7. Riverton (Addison Peart, Sammantha DeClercq, Yana Gotker, AustynChittwood) 5:15.15

Advertisement

500 Yard Free Style Relay: 1. Lander (Liv Ooten, Ruby Johnson, Daegan Reinhardt, Josey Johnson) 5:42.89, 2. Lander (Lyla Rounds, Sierra Selley, Lara Robertson, Chayse Denton) 5:50.84, 4. Riverton (Lily Nowland, Kendall Vincent, Sammantha DeClercq, Prestly Barta) 6:06.82

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Lara Robertson, LAN 26.72, 3. Ruby Johnson, LAN 30.55

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Maci Newell, WOR 1:01.24, 2. Emily Plaisted, LAN 1:02.59, 6. Austyn Chittwood, RIV 1:15.73, 8. Ella Giesmann, LAN 1:18.72

Advertisement

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 1:08.31, 2. Arianna Applegate, LAN 1:14.28, 3. Stella Pfisterer, RIV 1:18.52, 4. Addison Peart, RIV 1:19.70, 6 .Ruby Johnson, LAN 1:24.28

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Emily Plaisted, LAN 1:18.20, 3. Chayse Denton, LAN 1:20.38, 4. Lara Roberton, LAN 1:23.51, 7. Sierra Selley, LAN 1:36.85

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Deagan Reinhardt, LAN 2:11.43, 2. Josey Johnosn, LAN 2:17.97, 4. Prestley Barta, RIV 2:27.56, 5. Amelia Tate, RIV 2:28.80

1 Meter Diving: 1.Hanna Walker, KEM 164.5, 4. Brittany Sweeney, RIV 144.45, 6. BreeAnna Sweeney, RIV 134.5, 7. Addison Peart, RV 123.3, 8. Liv Ooten, LAN 120.30