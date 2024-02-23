University of Wyoming mourns the loss of three swimmers killed in crash

(Laramie, WY) – Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border Thursday afternoon.



The university is not releasing their names until next of kin are notified.



Two other members of the men’s swimming and diving team were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



The crash happened between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colo., at the intersection of Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road, according to reports from the Colorado State Patrol. Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation.



“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”



“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman says. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”



Other UW students in need of support are encouraged to contact the University Counseling Center at (307) 766-2187. The Counseling Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and is prepared to support students. Students can also call an after-hours crisis counselor at (307) 766-8989.



The Dean of Students Office, (307) 766-3296, is available for any well-being support or academic assistance students may need.



UW employees may seek assistance through the Employee Assistance Program — specifically, MINES & Associates, at 1-800-873-7138.



University of Wyoming Athletics is making counseling resources available for its student-athletes and staff through:

• Interim Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Rachel Amity

• Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Tedder Easton

