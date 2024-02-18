VIDEO: ‘Celebrate 28’ with the Wyoming State 3A boys swimming champions after Lander’s 28th win in a row

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School boys swimming and diving team took home their 28th straight 3A Wyoming State championship title in a row this weekend, following the final day of competition at Laramie High School on Saturday, February 17.

(Click here for more details from the championship, and here for complete results.)

The ‘Big Green’ celebrated in style when they returned to Lander late Saturday night, first with the champions parade on Main Street, and then with the traditional high dive jump and hot tub dunk at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center.

“Every year I worry, I wonder if it’s going to be the end,” head coach Shawna Morgan told County 10 Saturday night at the celebration. “But every year these boys amaze me and do just phenomenal things. We swam great both days. It was just awesome.”

Morgan went on to share that part of that worry stemmed from the fact the team graduated nine seniors last year, and only had two seniors this season, resulting a much younger team overall than in past years.

The team would have lost by 49 points based on the “preliminary heat sheet,” Morgan explained, but then they came back “so strong,” and won by 66 points.

“That’s a huge difference. Those boys all swam up and dove amazing,” Morgan continued, and added that every single one of the 23 swimmers/divers that qualified for State cut time at the competition.

Congratulations to the Tigers, Morgan, and all of the coaching staff/parents on 28 wins in a row. Now it's time to enjoy the celebratory cake!