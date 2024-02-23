Three deceased swimmers identified in message from University of Wyoming President

(Laramie, WY) – Following the tragic news Thursday afternoon that three University of Wyoming swimmers had been killed in a one-vehicle crash in Colorado, University of Wyoming President, Ed Seidel released the following statement;

To the UW community:



The University of Wyoming family has suffered a tremendous loss.



As was noted in a communication last evening, three members of our swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border Thursday afternoon. Their families have now been notified.



Killed were Charlie Clark , 19, a sophomore on the men’s team and a psychology major from Las Vegas, Nev.; Carson Muir , 18, a freshman on the women’s team and an animal and veterinary sciences major from Birmingham, Ala.; and Luke Slabber , 21, a junior on the men’s team studying construction management from Cape Town, South Africa.



Two other members of the men’s swimming and diving team were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.



The terrible news of this fatal crash comes as our campus is still reeling from last week’s loss of Army ROTC student Sabrina Geller, of Laramie. Her body was found in the Vedauwoo area Feb. 14. The cause of her death has not been finally determined, but law enforcement officials say there was no sign of foul play.



I attended Sabrina’s memorial service Thursday, along with many from our community, and I was touched by the number of people she had impacted in her short life. That’s certainly the case for our swimming and diving team members as well. They hailed from widely different geographies, but they found a home on our campus and in our student-athlete community. We will miss them all immensely.



As Director of Athletics Tom Burman and I said in the communication last night, our thoughts and prayers are with these students, their families and many friends. The Department of Athletics has made counseling services available to student-athletes and coaches; other UW students in need of support are encouraged to contact the University Counseling Center at (307) 766-2187. The Counseling Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and is prepared to support students. Students can also call an after-hours crisis counselor at (307) 766-8989.



Statement from UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman says. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”



The Dean of Students Office, (307) 766-3296, is available for any well-being support or academic assistance students may need.



UW employees may seek assistance through the Employee Assistance Program — specifically, MINES & Associates, at 1-800-873-7138.



As we mourn the loss of these students, let’s do our best and pull together, support those who are suffering, and show the compassion and kindness that characterize what it means to be part of this community.



University of Wyoming Athletics is making counseling resources available for its student-athletes and staff through:

• Interim Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Rachel Amity

• Assistant Director of Student-Athlete Well-Being, Tedder Easton



Sincerely,

Ed Seidel, President University of Wyoming mourns the loss of three swimmers killed in crash