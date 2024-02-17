Lander swimmers earn 28th consecutive state championship

(Laramie, WY) – Lander Valley High School’s boys swimming dominance continued this season, winning their 28th state championship in a row Saturday at Laramie High School.

The Tigers finished with 308 total team points. Buffalo finished second with 242 points and Evanston took the team-bronze with 175. Riverton’s boys came in fourth at 143 total points.

Lander won 8 of the 13 total events. Individually, Benny Kulow won the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle, Reed McFadden took the championship in the 200 yard IM and the 100 yard butterfly. Finn Richards won the 50 yard free and the 100 yard backstroke.

Advertisement

Lander’s 400 freestyle relay team took gold with Shane Cunningham, Sequeil Lozier, Benny Kulow and Finn Riachards. Their 200 yard medley relay team of Colby Blackburn, Benny Kulow, Reed McFadden and Finn Richards also won first.

In class 4A, Laramie’s Plainsmen wrapped up the team championship Friday marking their 7th in a row.

Full results are being loaded here.

As more individual and team results, as well as post-season accolades come in over the next few minutes, we’ll update them on this page!

Advertisement