Riverton Riptides took 2nd place at Big Horn Basin District Meet

The Riverton Riptides came in second place with 967 points, behind Cody’s first place win, at the 2024 Big Horn Basin District Meet held from February 9-11.

The Riptides had 21 first place finishes out of 90 events, and had a tie for the 11-12 year old girl group, with the high point split between Teagann Higgs and Ellie Coughanour.

Owen Coughanour took high point in the boys 9-10 age group.

Advertisement

The team is coached by Sara Higgs, with the assistant coaches consisting of: Christy Coughanour, Henri Declercq, Katie Ormond, David Roberts, Jen Pfisterer and Nicole Fuller. 50 fr Teegann Higgs 1st, Ellie Coughanour 4th, Sissa Hovander 5th, Riley Roberts tied for 7th. Photo credit Tina Jordan 200 Fr: Zach Jordan-2nd, Owen Coughanour 5th Note pictured Lincoln Fuller -8th Photo Credit Tina Jordan 11-12 200 IM Teagann Higgs-1st, Ellie Coughanour-2nd, Sissa Hovander 3rd, Riley Roberts- 4th, Mia Titus-5th, Carlee Anderson-6th. What a sweep from Riverton. Photo credit Christy Coughanour Ellie Coughanour and Teagann Higgs tying for high point for 11-12 girls, Photo credit Christy Coughanour Owen Coughanour High point for 9-10 Boys Photo Credit: Christy Coughanour



Results for Riverton Riptides

8 and under girls: Dawna Cates 8-earned 2 pts, had a top finish in 25 fly 33.33, 9th place Addie Hovander-8- earned 47 pts, top finishes in 25 fr-20.00 second, 5th place; 25 breast-29.95 sec, a 4th place finish; 100 fr-1:55.93 a 8th place finish. Rose Ormond-8 earned 128 pts, had 4-2nd place finishes in 25 fly, 25 breast,100 IM and 50 breaststroke; 3rd place finishes in 100 fr, 50 back, and 50 fr. Sadie Roberts-8 earned 32 pts, had top finishes in 25 breast with 44.97 for 6th place and 25 fly 20.95 for 9th place

8 and under boys: Emmet Coughanour 8 earned 153 pts, he had 6-1st place finishes in 25 fr, 100 fr, 50 Back, 100 IM, 50 Breast, and 50 fr; 2nd in 25 fly and 3rd in 25 back. He earned high point in his age group. John Ormond-6 earned 56 pts, 25 fr 2.13 6th place, 25 back 32.00 6th place, 50 back 1:13.77 3rd place finish, and 50 fr 1:38.49 placed 5th.

9-10 girls: Jamison Hedges 9- earned 6 pts with 50 fr 1:03.02, 50 back 1:08.07 21st, 50 breast 1:56.28 15th, 50 back 2:32.11 15th, 100 fr 2:19.46 15th. Karen Hovander-10 earned 77 pts with: 3-3rd place finishes in 500 Fr-8:22.27, 50 fr-36.84, and 200 IM 3:38.56; 50 back 45.02 placing 4th, 50 breast 50.50- 5th place finish. Had many best times. Chloe Larson-9 earned 27 pts with 50 fr 52.28 17th, 50 back 55.81 16th, 50 breast 1:03.49 11th, 100 back 2:01.93, 100 IM 2:15.21 10th, 100 Breast 2:25.30, 100 Fr 1:59.91 14th. Sara Peden-10 earned 125 pts, with 2-1st place finishes in 200 fr 2:55.40 and 50 fr 33.13; 5-2nd place finishes in 50 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 100 IM, 100 fr. She had many personal best times.

9-10 boys: Owen Coughanour 10-earned 104 pts with-7th 50 fr 40.49; 4th 50 back 44.82; 7th 50 breast 59.00; 5th 200 fr 3:40.15; 4th 100 back 1:41.53; 6th 100 IM, 5th 100 breast 2:13.15 and 9th 100 fr. Leon Covell 9- earned 32 pts in- 50 fr 8th place 41.03; 50 back 12th 53.09 and 100 fr 3rd 1:30.70. He had many time drops in his events. Benjamin Edwards 9 earned 4 pts in 50 fr 48.13 15th, 50 back 59.11 15th. Lincoln Fuller 9- earned 60 pts with 50 free 42.12 11th, 50 fly 51.48 5th, 50 back 53.99 14th, 200 free 3:54.67 8th, 100 back 1:51.84 10th, 100 IM 2:06.21 7th and 100 fr 1:43.59 10th. Zach Jordan-9- earned 80 pts with 3-2nd place finishes in 50 fr, 50 breast and 200 fr; a 3rd place finish 50 back and 6th place in 50 fly. He earned himself a new qualifying 50 back time for state. Willam Ormond-10- earned 101 pts in 50 fr 38.92 5th; 50 back 46.91 6th; 50 breast 54.28 5th, 100 back 1:38.48 2nd; 100 IM 1:52.99; 100 breast; 100 fr 1:34.00 7th.

11-12 girls : Carlee Anderson 12- earned 97 pts with 500 fr 7.29.59 6th; 50 fr 34.39 12th; 50 fly 55.75 16th; 50 back 45.27 12th place; 200 IM 3:24.87 6th; Ellie Coughanour 12 earned 176 pts She tied high point in her category earning the top spot in many of the events. Teagann Higgs-12- earned 176 tied for high point in girls 11-12 with taking many 1st and 2nds in events. Luci Pfisterer-12 earned 161 pts with 4 first place finishes, 3-2nd place finishes, 1-3rd and 1-5th place finish. Sissa Hovander-12 earned 94 pts with a first place finish in the 1000fr with a time of 14:28.08. She had many time drops throughout her events. She placed on the podium in all of her events Olive Pfisterer-11 earned 72 pts with 50 fr 34.35 11th; 50 fly 44.35 9th; 50 back 40.84 6th; 50 breast 50.78 13th; 100 back 1:28.38 7th; 100 IM 1:33.16th; 100 breast 1:49.20 7th; and 100 fr 1:20.05 9th Riley Roberts-12 earned 117.5 pts with 500 fr 7:22.94 5th; had a tie on the podium for 7th place in the 50 fr; 50 back 38.96 3rd; 200 IM 3:19.47 4th; 50 breast 48.87 10th; 200 fr 2:43.96 4th; 100 back 1:25.47 5th; 100 IM 1:29.47 7th; 100 fr 1:16.50 6th place Mia Titus-12 earned 110 pts securing the 8th place on the podium in 5 events. She swam many personal bests.



: Carlee Anderson 12- earned 97 pts with 500 fr 7.29.59 6th; 50 fr 34.39 12th; 50 fly 55.75 16th; 50 back 45.27 12th place; 200 IM 3:24.87 6th; Ellie Coughanour 12 earned 176 pts She tied high point in her category earning the top spot in many of the events. Teagann Higgs-12- earned 176 tied for high point in girls 11-12 with taking many 1st and 2nds in events. Luci Pfisterer-12 earned 161 pts with 4 first place finishes, 3-2nd place finishes, 1-3rd and 1-5th place finish. Sissa Hovander-12 earned 94 pts with a first place finish in the 1000fr with a time of 14:28.08. She had many time drops throughout her events. She placed on the podium in all of her events Olive Pfisterer-11 earned 72 pts with 50 fr 34.35 11th; 50 fly 44.35 9th; 50 back 40.84 6th; 50 breast 50.78 13th; 100 back 1:28.38 7th; 100 IM 1:33.16th; 100 breast 1:49.20 7th; and 100 fr 1:20.05 9th Riley Roberts-12 earned 117.5 pts with 500 fr 7:22.94 5th; had a tie on the podium for 7th place in the 50 fr; 50 back 38.96 3rd; 200 IM 3:19.47 4th; 50 breast 48.87 10th; 200 fr 2:43.96 4th; 100 back 1:25.47 5th; 100 IM 1:29.47 7th; 100 fr 1:16.50 6th place Mia Titus-12 earned 110 pts securing the 8th place on the podium in 5 events. She swam many personal bests. 11-12 boys : Johnathon Huntsman-11 earned 18 pts and secured the 9th place in both 50 back and 50 breast. Joseph Ormond-12 earned 127 pts he secured a 3rd place on the podium in 50 fr, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 fly and 100 fr and a 2nd in 200 IM lastly a 4th in the 100 IM. He had many person bests, Calum Tate-12 earned 57 pts with 2 5th place finishes on the podium in 50 fr and 50 breast; with a 3rd in the 200 IM and a 6th 50 fly. He had many time drops in events.



: Johnathon Huntsman-11 earned 18 pts and secured the 9th place in both 50 back and 50 breast. Joseph Ormond-12 earned 127 pts he secured a 3rd place on the podium in 50 fr, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 fly and 100 fr and a 2nd in 200 IM lastly a 4th in the 100 IM. He had many person bests, Calum Tate-12 earned 57 pts with 2 5th place finishes on the podium in 50 fr and 50 breast; with a 3rd in the 200 IM and a 6th 50 fly. He had many time drops in events. 13 and over girls :Sammy Declercq 17 earned 73 pts with a first place finish in the 1000 fr and a 2nd place in the mile. Leah Edwards 14 earned 42 pts securing 8th place in 3 events on the podium for 100 fly, 100 breast and 500 fr. She had many time improvements throughout her events. Jana Geotker 16 earned 68 pts with top finishes in 200 breast-4th, 7th-500 fr and 7th-200 back. Ashlon Jones-14 earned 64 pts she secured 6th in 100 breast; 7th in 200 fr and 100 fr; 8th 50 fr; 9th 200 IM and 10th in 100 back. Lilly Ormond-13 earned 98 pts with 3rd-500 fr, 4th- 50 fr, 200 IM 200 breast, 5th- 100 fr, 7th 200 back and 8th in 100 back.



:Sammy Declercq 17 earned 73 pts with a first place finish in the 1000 fr and a 2nd place in the mile. Leah Edwards 14 earned 42 pts securing 8th place in 3 events on the podium for 100 fly, 100 breast and 500 fr. She had many time improvements throughout her events. Jana Geotker 16 earned 68 pts with top finishes in 200 breast-4th, 7th-500 fr and 7th-200 back. Ashlon Jones-14 earned 64 pts she secured 6th in 100 breast; 7th in 200 fr and 100 fr; 8th 50 fr; 9th 200 IM and 10th in 100 back. Lilly Ormond-13 earned 98 pts with 3rd-500 fr, 4th- 50 fr, 200 IM 200 breast, 5th- 100 fr, 7th 200 back and 8th in 100 back. 13 and over boys Jared Declercq 14 earned 143 pts with a first place in 200 fr and 3-2nd place events of the 500 fr, 200 IM, 200 breast. This earned him many trips to the podium

The above information was provided to County 10 by Tina Jordan