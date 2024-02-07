Riverton Boys Swim and Dive place 2nd in Gillette

(Gillette, WY) – The Riverton Boys Swim and Dive team came in second overall for 3A with 274 points at the 2024 Boys 3A-4A Conference in Gillette on Feb. 2, 2024.
11 swimmers/divers brought in points, and two swimmers, Aidan Jones and Alex Jordan, made All-Conference at this meet.
A new record was set for Riverton in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:44:40 by Aidan Jones (senior), Alex Jordan (freshman), Brody Koch (freshman), and Teter Hovander (freshman).
200 Free:
Aidan Jones (senior) 2nd, 1:54.36
Connor Cabanaw (sophomore) 7th, 2:03.43
Logan Cory (junior) 9th, 2:06.76
200 IM:
Alex Jordan (freshman) 2nd, 2:13.24
Brody Koch (freshman) 4th, 2:14.85
Porter Olson (freshman 7th, 2:29.81
Kenneth Kessler (sophomore) 12th, 2:40.05
50 Free:
Teter Hovander (freshman) 5th, 23.39
Logan Cabanaw (senior) 7th, 24.15
Talon Prestwich (junior) 9th, 25.83
Diving:
Talon Prestwich (junior) 3rd, 330.00
100 Fly:
Porter Olson (freshman) 7th, 1:07.45
100 Fr:
Teter Hovander (freshman) 4th, 52.22
Logan Cabanaw (senior) 6th, 53.88
Zander Hinkley (senior) 7th, 54.19
500 Fr:
Aidan Jones (senior) 1st, 5:12.37
Connor Cabanaw (sophomore) 2nd, 5:33.54
Logan Cory (junior) 8th, 5:57.41
200 Fr Relay: RIV-3rd, 1:38.01 – Zander Hinkley, Connor Cabanaw, Brody Koch, Logan Cabanaw
100 Back:
Alex Jordan (freshman) 1st, 56.39
Zander Hinkley (senior) 6th, 1:03.88
100 Breast:
Brody Koch (freshman) 4th, 1:07.05
Kenneth Kessler (sophomore) 11th, 1:18.89
400 Fr Relay: RIV-2nd, 3:35.28 – Aidan Jones, Alex Jordan, Logan Cabanaw, Teter Hovander