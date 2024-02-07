Riverton Boys Swim and Dive place 2nd in Gillette

(Gillette, WY) – The Riverton Boys Swim and Dive team came in second overall for 3A with 274 points at the 2024 Boys 3A-4A Conference in Gillette on Feb. 2, 2024.

11 swimmers/divers brought in points, and two swimmers, Aidan Jones and Alex Jordan, made All-Conference at this meet.

A new record was set for Riverton in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:44:40 by Aidan Jones (senior), Alex Jordan (freshman), Brody Koch (freshman), and Teter Hovander (freshman).

200 Free:

Aidan Jones (senior) 2nd, 1:54.36

Connor Cabanaw (sophomore) 7th, 2:03.43

Logan Cory (junior) 9th, 2:06.76

200 IM:

Alex Jordan (freshman) 2nd, 2:13.24

Brody Koch (freshman) 4th, 2:14.85

Porter Olson (freshman 7th, 2:29.81

Kenneth Kessler (sophomore) 12th, 2:40.05

50 Free:

Teter Hovander (freshman) 5th, 23.39

Logan Cabanaw (senior) 7th, 24.15

Talon Prestwich (junior) 9th, 25.83

Diving:

Talon Prestwich (junior) 3rd, 330.00

100 Fly:

Porter Olson (freshman) 7th, 1:07.45

100 Fr:

Teter Hovander (freshman) 4th, 52.22

Logan Cabanaw (senior) 6th, 53.88

Zander Hinkley (senior) 7th, 54.19

500 Fr:

Aidan Jones (senior) 1st, 5:12.37

Connor Cabanaw (sophomore) 2nd, 5:33.54

Logan Cory (junior) 8th, 5:57.41

200 Fr Relay: RIV-3rd, 1:38.01 – Zander Hinkley, Connor Cabanaw, Brody Koch, Logan Cabanaw

100 Back:

Alex Jordan (freshman) 1st, 56.39

Zander Hinkley (senior) 6th, 1:03.88

100 Breast:

Brody Koch (freshman) 4th, 1:07.05

Kenneth Kessler (sophomore) 11th, 1:18.89

400 Fr Relay: RIV-2nd, 3:35.28 – Aidan Jones, Alex Jordan, Logan Cabanaw, Teter Hovander