KOVE Radio shuffles local morning programming

(Lander, WY) – In September 2022, KOVE Radio flipped formats from country music to news, talk and sports. With County 10’s KDLY going country, we wanted to bring AM listeners the experience of being informed as well as entertained.

That format flip, along with a whole bunch of equipment and building upgrades brought on a slew of technical things to work out. After a few months of tearing things apart, wire soldering, unplugging and plugging things back in, we’re thrilled to announce our first step in more local programming!

The first programming decision was to reinforce and expand the show that longtime station owner Joe Kenney created, ‘Coffee Time.’ Lander reporter and stand-up comedian Vince Tropea took over the role and gave the show a new direction with casual conversation and humor as well as getting critical up-to-date news and information out to Fremont County listeners.

Advertisement

After receiving a ton of feedback, it was apparent that listeners wanted that daily dose of information and fun to start their day even earlier. So, we’ve moved ‘Coffee Time’ to 7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. Conversations and pieces of the show can also be found on-demand through the County 10 Podcast.

Beginning Monday, April 10 KOVE will launch a new local program called ‘Today in the 10.‘ The hour-long show runs from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. A variety show, it will feature more Fremont County guests, local music, entertainment, news, topical information and frankly whatever we feel like you might like on a daily basis!

You can always listen to KOVE online right here!

As always, if there’s something you’d like to hear, let us know! jerrad@county10.com

KOVE Monday-Friday lineup:

5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. – Good Day with Doug Stephan

Advertisement

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – Coffee Time with Vince Tropea

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Today in the 10 with Jerrad Anderson

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – America In The Morning

Advertisement

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Rich Eisen Show

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Our American Stories

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Native America Calling

Advertisement

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Local Information Block

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Mark Levin Show

9:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. – CBS Sports Radio