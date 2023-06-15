KOVE/LCF Challenge for Charities interview series presents: The Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Foundation (LCF) annual community-wide fundraiser Challenge for Charities, or C4C, is back at again for 2023, and as of May 1, LCF will match any donations made to eligible local nonprofits through July 10.

In conjunction with this amazing opportunity to double your donations to the organizations that matter most to you, the 1330 AM / 107.7 FM KOVE morning shows Coffee Time with Vince Tropea and Today in the 10 with Jerrad Anderson will be conducting an interview series with these groups, up until the end of the matching period.

Today’s featured nonprofit is the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival!

Advertisement

Check out the full interview below to learn all about this wonderful organization!





To donate to the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival or the specific nonprofit of your choosing, click here.

To read more about LCF and the C4C fundraiser, click here.

Advertisement

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM, and Today in the 10 at 8:00 AM on 1330 AM / 107.7 FM KOVE, or, to listen to the KOVE livestream, click here.