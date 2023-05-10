KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ chats spring sports and upcoming health fairs [PODCAST]

(Fremont County, WY) – KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ radio show airs weekday mornings from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. on 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and streaming online here.

On Wednesday, the show had the chance to discuss National Hospitals Week with Jennifer Burrell from SageWest. She also fills us in on some upcoming events including local health fairs and a STEM project they’re involved in.

We also discuss all things spring sports with County 10 Sports Director Wyatt Burichka. Both soccer and track are headed into the post-season and local baseball is getting in full swing.

Advertisement

To listen to the entire show, click the player below or find the County 10 Podcast anywhere you get podcasts!