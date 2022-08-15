Over $5.2 million raised for Lander-area nonprofits in 12 years by Lander Community Foundation’s Challenge for Charities

(Lander, WY) – In 2022, Lander non-profits together received $645,000 through the Lander Community Foundation’s annual community-wide fundraiser, Challenge for Charities (C4C). Over $2.2 Million of the over $5.2 million raised over 12 years has been since 2020. “I am so impressed and proud of this community. The generosity that poured through Lander this summer is incredible. I am grateful to the Challengers for their philanthropic leadership and generous support in building the highest Matching Fund in Challenge for Charities in history. LCF is honored to facilitate this community-wide fundraising event for the people of Lander,” said Lander Community Foundation (LCF) Executive Director Mary Greene.

To participate, individuals and businesses can donate to the charities of their choice through LCF during the giving period (May 1-July 10). This is a streamlined way for nonprofits to raise money while staying focused on their mission. Challengers are people who provide money to a Matching Fund. The Matching Fund augments funds raised by the nonprofits. Matching funds can be as high as 60%. In this example, a nonprofit that raises $10,000 (or more) from donors would receive an additional $6,000 in matching funds.

“I feel good about donating to Challenge for Charities because that money stays here locally,” says Edward Jones Financial Advisor Lonnie Bull, who is a 2020, 2021, and 2022 Platinum Challenger. “I could give money to any national charities, but that money then leaves our town. I want to support my neighbors—the people and organizations here in Lander.”

Advertisement

The philanthropic leadership from these local businesses and individuals allowed us to give a 42% match to the funds raised by our Lander nonprofits. 46 participating nonprofits raised $460,000 in 2022, which is $44,000 more than in 2021. The 2022 Challengers contributed a whopping $185,000 to the Matching Fund, making a total of $645,000 during C4C! These funds are all poured back into Lander and used for local programs and projects. Finally, there were 17 nonprofits that met or exceeded the match cap of $10,000—another record.

“More nonprofits are raising more money through C4C each year. They recognize that this event is an effective tool for leveraging donations, and they’re becoming more adept at fundraising. This fundraiser works and programs thrive because of C4C. Additionally, we are seeing more new donors and more individual donations by people giving to these nonprofits through C4C. This is so encouraging because it shows that citizens realize the immense impact their donation has when they give through C4C,” Greene adds. Donors visit ahead of the check ceremony (h/t Barbara McMahill)

2022 Challenge for Charities Challengers and Sponsors

Many of our sponsors are local businesses. We are thankful to them for adding value to our community and for their community leadership.

We’d like to recognize our 4 Platinum donors, each contributing $20,000 or more

Advertisement

Lonnie Bull at Edward Jones

The Mortenson Family

Fremont Therapy Group

and an anonymous donor

At the Gold Level giving between $15,000 and $20,000

Jerry and Cassy DierkingVenters

Titanium Level giving between $10,000 and $15,000

Don and Judy Legerski

Silver level donors each contributing between $5,000 to $10,000

Rick & Janie Muir

The Blackbird Foundation

and two Anonymous donors

Finally, we had 29 Bronze level Challengers who gave between $1,000 and $5,000 and 66 Iron level Challengers giving up to $999 each.

These are the 2022 Participating Nonprofits & Fiscally Sponsored Groups for Challenge for Charities

Academy of the Winds Almost Home Wyoming Anam Cara Giving – NEW Apple Valley School Art link Wyoming (formerly PALS) Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance Central Wyoming College Alpine Science Institute Child Development Services City of Lander Popo Agie River Park Community Entry Services First Stop Help Center Fremont County Pioneer Association Fremont County Search & Rescue Fremont Symphony Orchestra Good Samaritan Community Meal Help for Health Hospice Lander Art Center Lander Care and Share Food Bank Lander Children’s Museum Lander Christmas Baskets Lander Climate Action Network Lander Community Concerts Association Lander Community Foundation Lander Cycling Club Lander Free Medical Clinic – NEW Lander Library Friends Association Lander Masters Special Olympics Lander Nordic Ski Association Lander Pet Connection Lander Presents Lander Spay & Neuter Lander Swim Club Lander Valley Farmer’s Market Lander Womentum Museum of the American West Pushroot Community Garden Sinks Canyon Wild – NEW The Bossert Collective – NEW The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming Water for Wildlife Foundation Wind River Food Sovereignty Project – NEW Wyoming Outdoor Council Wyoming Pathways – NEW Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company Wyoming Wilderness Association – NEW Wyoming Wildlife Federation

2022 C4C Nonprofit Recipients (h/t Barbara McMahill)

We’d like to thank the Museum of the American West and Maggie Appleby for their support and for hosting our ceremony last Thursday at such a gorgeous venue. What a special museum we have right here!

For more information about the Lander Community Foundation, please visit www.landercommunityfoundation.org, email us at [email protected], or call 307-438-9247.

Don’t forget to “Like” LCF on Facebook and follow us on Instagram!