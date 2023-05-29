Activate10: The Lander Community Foundation C4C matching period lasts until July 10; KOVE interview series to spotlight featured nonprofits

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Community Foundation (LCF) annual community-wide fundraiser Challenge for Charities, or C4C, is back at again for 2023, and as of May 1, LCF will match any donations made to eligible local nonprofits through July 10.

C4C is vital to the majority of nonprofits in Lander, and during this critical time of fundraising for local nonprofits, LCF works with the community at large—businesses, foundations, and the city—to secure funding that will act as a match to donations from individuals.

Check out this informational C4C video from Lander Community Foundation executive director M.J. Greene to learn more.

Over $5.2 million has been raised over the course of 12 years through the C4C fundraiser, with $2.2 million of that amount being raised just since 2020.

To donate to the specific nonprofit of your choosing, click here.

In addition to the matching period, County 10 Radio’s KOVE will be conducting/producing an interview series with as many of the non-profits available, where you’ll get to learn more about some of the 50+ groups eligible for donation.

The interviews will air on the 1330 AM / 107.7 FM KOVE morning shows Coffee Time with Vince Tropea and Today in the 10 with Jerrad Anderson. The first two interviews with The Soldiers House and the Lander Pet Connection will both air on Today in the 10 tomorrow at 8am.

And don’t forget to join the LCF on Monday, August 7, 2023, for the 13th annual C4C celebration and donation distribution. County 10 will share more details on the event as they become available.