Coffee Time: Tune in for important emergency flooding sandbag information from Mayor Richardson and Police Chief Peters

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea caught up with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters last week, who stopped by to talk about the April 27 Lander City Council meeting/budget work session, as well as some topics folks will definitely want to know about going into summer and warmer weather.

As weather services are calling for above normal temperatures going into May, leading to increased melt and high running water, Mayor Richardson shared the following Fremont County Emergency Management Agency (FCEME; 307-856-2374) sandbag information.

Sandbags will be available during normal business hours at the Fremont County Road and Bridge shops located at 4430 Airport Road in Riverton (7am-3:30pm; 307-856-8122) and 1580 U.S. Hwy. 287 in Lander (7am-3:30pm; 307-332-2984).

The FCEMA contacts are Milan Vinich (307-850-8986/c, and Vonda Hush (307-840-0028/c).

Other sandbag locations include:

City of Lander: 1390 Buena Vista Dr.; sand and bags set; no need to call

Hudson/Lyons Valley: Hudson Town Hall; call before at 307-332-3605; sand is available in Town Hall parking lot

City of Riverton: Call FCEMA for bags; sand is available in Sutherland’s parking lot

Town of Dubois: Dubois Town Hall; call before at 307-455-2345; has bags and will be getting sand

Town of Pavillion: Pavillion Maintenance Shop, 216 N. Pine; call before for sand and bags at 307-856-2154

In addition to sharing the above sandbag information, Chief Peters also reminds folks why it’s a good idea to register your bikes (especially kids bikes) as it starts to get warmer, and why residents need to make sure their ATV’s and utility vehicles are street legal and properly registered as well.

For the full Coffee Time conversation with Mayor Richardson and Chief Peters, check out the interview below.

