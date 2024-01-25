Join the 7th Annual Fundraising Banquet for Ten Country Chapter Muley Fanatic Foundation!

Get ready for an evening of excitement, camaraderie, and a shared passion for conservation at the 7th Annual Fundraising Banquet hosted by the Ten Country Chapter Muley Fanatic Foundation. Mark your calendars for March 16th, and get your tickets today! This year’s event will be held at the Lander Community Center.

Special Guest: Cody Robbins of Live 2 Hunt

This year’s banquet will feature a special guest who needs no introduction in the outdoor community – Cody Robbins of Live 2 Hunt. Cody’s journey began as Jim Shockey’s original cameraman/editor in 2001, working alongside Shockey for seven years before venturing out on his own. In 2008, Cody fulfilled a lifelong dream by starting his own show, Live2Hunt, with his hunting partner and now wife, Kelsy Claypool.

Sharing a deep passion for hunting, Cody and Kelsy have made hunting their full-time job, bringing footage of world-class big game to television screens across the nation. Their dedication has earned them numerous awards, with Cody achieving a significant milestone by shooting the potential world record archery Mule Deer in 2011. Join us to hear Cody’s inspiring journey and insights into the world of outdoor adventure.

Event Highlights: Games, Raffles, Auctions

The evening promises a lineup of activities, including games, raffles, and auctions that will keep the excitement alive. From exclusive hunting gear to unique experiences, there will be plenty of opportunities to win fantastic prizes and support a great cause.

Ticket Information: Secure Your Spot Today!

VIP Table: $2000; Best seat in the house! Includes: 8 meals, 8 MFF Memberships, Table Gift

Reserved Table: $1500; Includes 8 meals, 8 MFF Memberships

Individual Seats: $150

To secure your tickets, visit 202410CntryBanq.givesmart.com. For more information and inquiries, reach out to Rowdy Anderson at 851-6962 or Blake Fegler at 851-2974.

Supporting Conservation and Wildlife Management

The Ten Country Chapter Muley Fanatic Foundation is dedicated to the conservation of Mule Deer and their habitat. By attending this event, you contribute to the foundation’s mission of providing essential support services to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management. Learn more about their initiatives at muleyfanatic.org.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of a night filled with fun, entertainment, and a shared commitment to preserving our outdoor heritage. Join us at the 7th Annual Fundraising Banquet for Ten Country Chapter Muley Fanatic Foundation!