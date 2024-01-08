WhatsHappening: 10 Country Mule Deer Summit on Jan. 11

(Riverton, WY) – Head to the Central Wyoming College Health and Science Building Rm. 100 on Thursday, Jan. 11 starting at 6 p.m. for the 10 Country Mule Deer Summit.

Hosted by the 10 Country Chapter of The Muley Fanatic Foundation, they will be having a mule deer input meeting. The goal of this meeting is to put your thoughts and insight into something they can take to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners.

The meeting is open to everyone from hunters to photographers.

“We want to hear from you and want to make sure your voices are being heard,” they said.

