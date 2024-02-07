Previewing the 7th annual 10 Country Chapter fundraising banquet with Rowdy and Chance

(Lander, WY)- The 7th Annual Fundraising Banquet hosted by the Ten Country Chapter Muley Fanatic Foundation is coming up! Mark your calendars for March 16th, and get your tickets today. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of wildlife conservation and outdoor camaraderie, all for a great cause. Rowdy and Chance join the podcast to talk about the big event, and how it is more of an experience than anything.

This year’s banquet is set to take place at the Lander Community Center, where outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists alike will gather to support the mission of the Muley Fanatic Foundation. And there’s an extra thrill in store as special guest Cody Robbins of Live 2 Hunt joins the event. Cody’s journey in the outdoor community began as Jim Shockey’s original cameraman/editor in 2001. He worked alongside Shockey for seven years before embarking on his own adventures. In 2008, Cody fulfilled a lifelong dream by starting his own show, Live2Hunt, with his hunting partner and now wife, Kelsy. His presence adds an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling evening!

The banquet offers various ticket options to suit different preferences and budgets. For the best seat in the house, consider purchasing a VIP table for $2000. This includes 8 meals, 8 MFF Memberships, and a special table gift. Reserved tables are available for $1500, which also include 8 meals and 8 MFF Memberships. Individual seats are priced at $150 each.

To secure your tickets and ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible event, visit 202410CntryBanq.givesmart.com. For more information and inquiries, feel free to reach out to Rowdy Anderson at 851-6962 or Blake Fegler at 851-2974.