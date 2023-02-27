97.5 The Brand is giving away tickets to the Muley Fanatics 10 Country Chapter featuring Jim Shockey!

(Fremont County, WY)– 97.5 KDLY The Brand wants to send you and someone special to a night of fun in Lander for the 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatics Foundation banquet featuring outdoor legend Jim Shockey. The 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation banquet in Lander is an event you need to put on your list to attend, happening on March 18th at the Lander Community and Convention Center.

Jim will only be at three events in the United States this year and this is one of them! If you want to buy tickets and donate to an amazing cause get your tickets here.

A night of raising money for the icon of the west: the mule deer. You can enjoy games, auctions, and a great dinner while rallying to generate revenue that will go to projects that support mule deer conservation in Wyoming. The auction items are fantastic!

You can find 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatic Foundation on Facebook.

Would you like to win a pair of tickets? All you have to do is enter below to win.

Muley Fanatic Foundation Banquet Giveaway Form Win a pair of tickets to the Jim Shockey Banquet with the Muley Fanatic Foundation on March 18th in Lander. This will be a fun event for everyone, not just hunting enthusiasts. Games, raffles, auctions, food, and more! Each ticket Includes 1 meal, 1 seat, and 1 membership with the Muley Fanatic Foundation.