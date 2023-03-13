WRTA to offer Safe Rides Home from Muley Fanatic Foundation Dinner on March 18

Amanda Fehring
The WRTA will offer the Safe Ride Home service for the Muley Fanatic Foundation Dinner on March 18 at the Lander Community Center at 950 Buena Vista. The service will begin at 6 pm.

Sadly, Fremont County leads the nation in rates for the number of fatalities resulting from impaired drivers. The Safe Rides Home is a program started by the Fremont County DUI Taskforce to address these heartbreaking tragedies. 

The WRTA, operating under the Fremont County Association of Governments, will provide the Safe Ride Home service. Funding for Safe Rides Home is provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Safety Program.

